The Scholarship Foundation of Santa Barbara has honored more than 300 area students in an awards ceremony at Allan Hancock College.

Each year the foundation hosts North and South County ceremonies to recognize its scholarship recipients. More than 600 people attended Wednesday’s North County ceremony, including students, parents, educators, and community leaders.

The Scholarship Foundation’s 2023 South County ceremony took place May 24 at the Courthouse Sunken Garden in Santa Barbara. 

