School districts, partners to provide free summer meals to North County children

For the eighth straight year, several local school districts have partnered with the No Kid Hungry organization to offer free grab-and-go meals this summer to area children.

The meals, which started Monday and are set to continue into August, are being offered at more than 40 locations throughout Santa Barbara County. They are available to anyone 18 years old and younger.

No paperwork or registration is required, and safe social distancing and health precautions have been implemented, according to No Kid Hungry, a national organization that supports meal programs for children.

Among the local agencies involved in the program are the Foodbank of Santa Barbara County, Lompoc Unified School District, Goleta Unified School District, Santa Barbara Unified School District and the United Way.

While the program has traditionally aided children from low-income homes who might otherwise struggle to get healthy meals when school is out of session, organizers stress that this year could be especially critical with so many people facing hardships due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

To find specific locations where meals are being served near them, families are encouraged to text “FOOD” to 877-877.