A pair of Western monarch butterflies warm their wings in the sunshine at Pismo Beach Butterfly Grove in 2016. On Thursday, the International Union for the Conservation of Nature said migrating monarch butterflies have moved closer to extinction in the past decade — prompting scientists to officially designate them as “endangered."
A pair of Western monarch butterflies warm their wings in the sunshine at Pismo Beach Butterfly Grove in 2016. On Thursday, the International Union for the Conservation of Nature said migrating monarch butterflies have moved closer to extinction in the past decade — prompting scientists to officially designate them as “endangered."
Scientists have declared monarch butterflies, which winter in Pismo Beach and other sites along the Central Coast, an endangered species as their numbers have continued to plunge all over North America.
The relatively small flight from the Pacific Northwest and Canada that overwinters in Pismo Beach has shrunk dramatically from its peak 30 years ago, but it recovered slightly this past winter from its dismal all-time low the winter before.
In January 2021, the nonprofit Xerces Society, which monitors the western butterflies and has conducted an annual butterfly count on Thanksgiving Day for decades, announced the total count for the entire state that winter was 1,914 butterflies.
That same month, former Grover Beach resident Jan Ojerholm, who was a volunteer for the Central Coast State Parks Association at the Pismo Beach Butterfly Grove for about 10 years, said the decline in that local population was “too depressing to think about.”
“In 1990, we had a high count of 230,000 butterflies in the grove,” Ojerholm said at that time. “This year in the [2020] Thanksgiving Day count, we had 188, although one person came up with 300, but that wasn’t the official number.
“So I’ll let you do the math — from 230,000 to approximately 250,” she said. “It’s sad, it’s really sad.”
Emma Pelton of the nonprofit Xerces Society said the Pismo Beach population did recover a bit this past winter.
“Pismo has consistently been among the three biggest sites in the state,” she said. “This year it was the second-biggest site at just over 20,000 [butterflies]. … A private site in Santa Barbara had a few thousand more, which really surprised us.
“Unfortunately, that site is being developed,” she added.
Big Sur is another of the biggest overwintering sites in California, which has a total of 500 sites, most of which are small and located on private property.
Of the 500 California sites in the Xerces Society database, Santa Barbara County has 120 sites and San Luis Obispo County has a few less, Pelton said. Combined, they hold the most sites of any geographic area in California.
The bigger picture
The massive flight that migrates between the United States and Mexico has seen a near catastrophic decline in numbers that doesn’t show any signs of slowing down, which prompted the “endangered” classification this week.
“It’s just a devastating decline,” said Stuart Pimm, an ecologist at Duke University who was not involved in the new listing. “This is one of the most recognizable butterflies in the world.”
Neither the California nor federal government has officially listed the monarch butterfly as “endangered,” which would theoretically provide the migrating insect and its habitat some forms of protection, although that might require some semantic manipulation for the state.
Instead, the butterfly was added to the International Union for the Conservation of Nature’s “red list” of threatened species, where it was categorized “endangered,” which is just two steps above “extinct.”
The organization estimates the population of monarch butterflies in North America has declined as much as 72% over 10 years, depending on the method of measurement.
In the 1990s, the Center for Biological Diversity estimated the total number of monarch butterflies in North America at about 1.2 million. In the 2020 count, the number had fallen to about 2,000.
“What we’re worried about is the rate of decline,” said Nick Haddad, a conservation biologist at Michigan State University who also was not involved in setting the “endangered” designation. “It’s very easy to imagine how very quickly this butterfly could become even more imperiled.”
Haddad estimated the population of monarch butterflies he studies in the eastern United States has declined between 85% and 95% since the 1990s.
Driving the loss
Pelton said the factors driving the decline are the loss of habitat due to development, which includes the blooming flowers on which the mature butterflies feed and the milkweed plant on which the larvae feed, and the heavy use of herbicides and pesticides on private lawns and gardens.
Monarchs also seek out overwintering sites that are cool, moist and have large canopies to protect the flight from the elements and predators.
“Climate change is turning the heat up on all those,” Pelton said, noting the eucalyptus that the butterflies favor for overwintering do not tolerate drought well, although milkweed likes disturbance and is among the first plants to regenerate after a wildfire.
“In wintertime, we used to be about 65 degrees here,” Ojerholm said. “It would stay pretty cool. Now each month of the year, we have days in the 70s and even into the 80s.”
Consistently warmer temperatures will upset the monarchs’ migration and mating cycles. Usually, the insects start arriving in October, then begin leaving around February.
"I just saw one fluttering through my yard yesterday," said Kristin Howland, executive director of the Central Coast State Parks Association. "I don't know if it was one of our natives or an early arrival."
Pelton said everyone can help the plight of the monarchs by using less herbicides and pesticides, planting blooming flowers, especially native varieties, and planting milkweed.
Howland said her organization is doing a number of things to raise awareness of the monarch butterflies and money to alleviate the danger they face.
With the State Parks Department, the organization has initiated the Western Monarch Trail, which will place signs along the butterflies’ migration route all the way from Canada down into Arizona.
Several signs are up in San Luis Obispo County, and others will be coming soon in Ventura County, she said.
The organization also sponsors the Monarch Ball — the third annual is set for Sept. 10 — that raises money for monarch protection.