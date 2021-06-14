Blistering heat is expected to bake Santa Barbara County, starting Tuesday, as an area of high-pressure moves in from the desert southwest, bringing temperatures ranging into the triple digits in inland valleys and mountain areas, forecasters said.

The approaching high pressure will bring northeasterly winds that will drive up wildfire danger, which is already listed as “high” by the Santa Barbara County Fire Department and Los Padres National Forest.

The National Weather Service in Oxnard issued an excessive heat warning for Santa Ynez Valley from Tuesday morning through 9 p.m. Wednesday, with an excessive heat watch to follow Thursday through Friday evening.

A red flag warning also was issued for the Santa Ynez Mountains and South Coast for critical fire weather conditions.

Forecasters said temperatures could range from 98 to 109 degrees Tuesday and Wednesday and 95 to 105 degrees Thursday and Friday in the Santa Ynez Valley.

An excessive heat watch for that period was issued for Lompoc, Guadalupe, Santa Maria, Cuyama Valley and all of San Luis Obispo County.

“With the high pressure, we’ll have gusty Santa Lucia winds Tuesday and Wednesday, and that moves everyone’s temperatures up, including the beaches,” said John Lindsey, meteorologist for Pacific Gas and Electric Co. at Diablo Canyon Power Plant.

He advised residents and visitors to take precautions during the extreme heat, including drinking plenty of liquids but avoiding those with caffeine and alcohol; staying inside in air-conditioned rooms; avoiding outdoor activity during the middle of the day; and staying out of the sun.

But Lindsey said he doesn’t expect any records to be broken during this first major heat wave of the year in northern Santa Barbara County — except possibly in the Santa Ynez Valley.

Lindsey said although there are no official temperature records for Santa Ynez, there are records for nearby Cachuma Lake.

Forecast temperatures for Santa Ynez are 102 on Tuesday, 105 on Wednesday and 97 on Thursday.

Record highs at Cachuma for those three days are 109 for Tuesday and 106 for Wednesday, both set in 1961, and 105 for Thursday, set in 1981.

“So not on Tuesday or Thursday, but on Wednesday it could get close to the record,” Lindsey said.

“We expect 88 in Santa Maria on Tuesday, and the record for that day is 103, set back in 1917,” he continued. “The forecast for Wednesday is 93, and the record there is 101 set in 1981.”

He added, “Overnight lows will be 68 to 70 degrees, which is pretty warm for the Central Coast.”

The forecast for Lompoc is 83 on Tuesday and 88 on Wednesday, and the records for those days are 97 and 98, respectively, both set in 1981, Lindsey said.

“Thursday and Friday will bring up some subtropical moisture, some monsoonal moisture, with variable mid- to high-level clouds, that should provide some relief,” he said.

Temperatures are expected to cool down even more next week.

“If the forecast holds, Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday we should have some very heavy drizzle developing along the coastline, which will help out with the fire severity,” Lindsey said.

“Winds at 13 to 24 mph from the northwest, coming in off the Pacific, should cool things down.”