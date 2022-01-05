An at-risk adult male was located by the Santa Barbara County Search and Rescue team and the local police department in an agricultural field near Santa Maria on Saturday morning using a transmitter, according to a sheriff's spokeswoman.

The Santa Maria Police Department requested assistance from the SAR team at 4:14 a.m. after the at-risk man was reported missing for several hours near South Pine and West Boone streets, according to sheriff's spokeswoman Raquel Zick. The man was not identified.

After an hour-long search, a 10-man SAR team and the SMPD tracked the man and located him lying in a muddy field on West Main Street, in between Blosser and Black Roads, Zick said.

The man was outfitted with a special wristband containing a transmitter that emits specific radio frequencies. The wristbands are assigned by Project Lifesaver, a Sheriff's Office program that uses an electronic monitoring system to locate people diagnosed with cognitive disorders, such as Alzheimer's.

Fire and medical emergency personnel responded to the scene and transported the man to a local hospital for treatment of cold exposure. He is expected to recover, according to Zick.

The County SAR team is currently recruiting. Members are not paid, but trained in various skills, including technical rope rescue and off-road operations.

A recruitment meeting will be held at 6 p.m. on Jan. 11 at 66 S. San Antonio Rd. in Goleta. More information can be found at www.sbcsar.net.