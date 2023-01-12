The search for a missing boy near San Miguel continued to broaden on Thursday as it moved into its fourth day.

San Luis Obispo County Sheriff's Office spokesman Tony Cipolla said Thursday that 120 members of the California National Guard had begun assisting in the search for 5-hear-old Kyle Doan, who was swept away in flood waters on Monday while crossing San Marcos Road near San Miguel and Paso Robles.

Doan was traveling in an SUV with his mother on their way to school when the vehicle was caught up in the flood waters from Monday's major storm. Lindsy Doan, Kyle's mother, was rescued. Search and rescue teams have only been able to find one of Kyle Doan's Nike tennis shoes.

