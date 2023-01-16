Search operations for a 5-year-old boy who's been missing since being swept away by floodwaters on Jan. 9 continued Monday in San Luis Obispo County.

The search had been stymied by the storm that swept through the Central Coast over the weekend.

The San Luis Obispo County Sheriff's Office said Monday that the search for Kyle Doan continued with the sheriff's dive team and Search and Rescue after water levels in San Marcos Creek and Salinas River lowered.

