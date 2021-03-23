Second 100-Day Challenge helps 46 homeless veterans in Santa Barbara County

After struggling with addiction, a man we’ll call “Jim” joined the Navy at age 29, but despite being clean for a considerable amount of time before joining up, positive drug tests led to his discharge from the service.

Jim regressed and he again struggled with addiction and, along with that, homelessness.

He moved around, from Los Angeles to Sacramento, and eventually ended up in Santa Maria, where his sister lives and he enrolled in college.

But due to unstable housing and support, maintaining a course of study was difficult for the Navy veteran.

In an effort to remain sober, Jim entered a program in San Francisco but, shortly after his arrival, was discharged from the house, leaving him homeless in San Francisco with no money and nowhere to turn.

Then his sister reached out to get him into treatment in Santa Maria, where he ended up at the Rescue Mission.

While in recovery, Jim fathered a son, gained visitation rights, obtained a Family Unification Program voucher and, with a service provider’s help, found a permanent home in November 2020.