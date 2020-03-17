Second COVID-19 case in county confirmed; testing limited to high-risk individuals

Dr. Stewart Comer of Cottage Health said within the tier system, there is a sufficient capacity of tests for those who are most at need in the county.

"It’s really important we understand that we are focusing on symptomatic patients, and in that context we have more than enough capacity," Comer explained.

Public Health officials said that as of Monday afternoon, they were aware of 128 COVID-19 tests that have been administered to date in the county.

Of those tests, one came back positive, while 31 were negative. Ninety-six are pending, but considering the newly confirmed case Tuesday morning, 95 now are assumed to be pending.

The testing numbers represent data from four hospitals and one private lab in the county, but additional data still is pending from additional facilities, Do-Reynoso said Monday.

"That number is a little bit underreported, as we are still waiting for data from one private lab and one hospital. We will be updating our website with more accurate numbers and enhanced numbers as that data becomes available," she said.

Public Health Department spokeswoman Jackie Ruiz said department officials are aiming to have updated testing numbers to share with the public Tuesday evening.