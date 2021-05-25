Fire broke out again Tuesday at a Greka oil facility near Santa Maria after crews extinguished a blaze at the same location Monday.

The second fire was reported shortly before noon Tuesday in the 1600 block of Sinton Road, approximately 3 miles west of Santa Maria, according to dispatchers who designated the fire as the Sinton incident.

Santa Barbara County Fire Department crews isolated the fire to a single tank that contained asphalt residue.

Personnel reportedly evacuated the building and no injuries were reported, according to dispatchers, who alerted crews to possible exposure to hydrogen sulfide.

Additionally, dispatchers advised fire personnel to notify a Santa Barbara County Air Pollution Control representative of the incident.

Two investigators responded to the fire along with a battalion commander and medic.

A fire also broke out at the facility shortly after 9 a.m. Monday, when crews extinguished a boiler fire.

During that incident, crews were able to close the valves that fed fuel to the boiler, isolating the fire, according to Santa Barbara County Fire Capt. Daniel Bertucelli. No injuries were reported.