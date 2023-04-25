Gina’s Piece of Cake has officially opened its Old Town Orcutt location.
The popular local bakery announced its plans for expanding its business earlier this year and held a soft opening of the new chic bakery storefront this week.
Owner Gina Martin says adding a second location in Orcutt had always been a move the bakery wanted to make, especially since many of its customers are known to make the drive to the Santa Maria location at the Town Center Mall to enjoy its baked goods.
Gina's Piece of Cake’s second location is located at 205 E. Clark Ave. in Orcutt.
According to Martin, hours for the new location are pending and leaning towards “6:30 am to 5:30pm with Friday and Saturday having extended evening hours for an after-dinner treat.”
“Our hope is that we can be a place for people to meet, relax, enjoy delicious pastries and desserts and a delicious cup of coffee with friends and family,” Martin said.
Martin says since it's a new business in a new area, the bakery looks forward to hearing the community's input and to "building lasting relationships with other business owners and people of Orcutt.”
“We are just super excited to be in the Orcutt community, we welcome everybody to come and try us out and give us feedback,” said Martin. “Whether it’s good or bad feedback, we are trying to work out all the glitches we may have.”
Martin says they are currently working on a gift shop area and have Gina's Piece of Cake merchandise available as well.
The Orcutt spot will serve as a satellite location, meaning a majority of the baking will be done in Santa Maria. According to Martin, there will be an oven at the second location, so the smell of Gina’s cookies will fill the air of the new bakery. Gina's has always been a family-owned and operated full-time bakery. Martin and the staff, which includes her parents Lloyd and Barbara, rely on decades of experience to create treats that locals have grown to love.
April Chavez is the Santa Maria City Reporter for the Santa Maria Times. If you have information, or a story idea that you would like to share, send her an email at AChavez@SantaMariaTimes.com.