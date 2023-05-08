A second victim from an April 29 shooting in Lompoc has died, the Lompoc Police Department announced Monday.

Sgt. Jorge Magana said Tyree McPherson, a 29-year-old man, has died after being shot multiple times following the April incident. The suspect in the case has been identified as 60-year-old Zavian Chappell, who is in custody and facing two counts of murder, Magana said.

Cassandra Butler, a 59-year-old woman, died from her wounds on April 29, police reported.

0
0
0
0
0