A second victim from an April 29 shooting in Lompoc has died, the Lompoc Police Department announced Monday.
Sgt. Jorge Magana said Tyree McPherson, a 29-year-old man, has died after being shot multiple times following the April incident. The suspect in the case has been identified as 60-year-old Zavian Chappell, who is in custody and facing two counts of murder, Magana said.
Cassandra Butler, a 59-year-old woman, died from her wounds on April 29, police reported.
Lompoc police responded to the call after a neighbor had reported seeing a gunshot victim on his porch in the 1600 block of West Pine Avenue early on April 30 and discovered Butler had been shot and killed and McPherson had been shot multiple times, Sgt. Mark Powell said.
McPherson was transported to a local hospital for medical aid and died on May 2. Chappell was taken into custody on April 30, Powell said.
There has been a string of shootings in Lompoc. The April 29 shooting came after two people were shot in Lompoc on April 28. One person was taken to Cottage Hospital in Santa Barbara with a gunshot wound to the head and another was taken to Marian hospital in Santa Maria with a gunshot wound to the leg in separate incidents.
A 62-year-old man who suffered an accidental self-inflicted gunshot wound to his leg on April 17 died from complications of the injury, the Lompoc Police Department reported last month. On March 26, Lompoc police responded to a shooting at West North Avenue and located a male victim, later identified as Ivan Lopez Lopez, dead on the ground.
On April 20, a 15-year-old male suffered a single gunshot wound on North F Street and East Cherry Avenue and survived.