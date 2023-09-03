The “A Lasting Legacy" PSA from FEMA and the Ad Council reminds Americans that disasters come and go, but families can last through it all with the right preparation.Follow us on Twitter: http://bit.ly/FollowAdCouncil

The Santa Barbara County Office of Emergency Management is asking county residents to take part in National Preparedness Month efforts during September. 

“Year 'round you hear from our team to take action in the face of emergencies and disasters. In the month of September we’re calling on you to take action to prepare,” said County Office of Emergency Management Director, Kelly Hubbard.

