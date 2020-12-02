Serving her hometown: Tara DeLira named Peace Prize nominee for offering aid to seniors

Tara DeLira, program coordinator for Life Steps Foundation Senior Homemaker Program, has been named the seventh nominee for the annual Lompoc Valley of the Flowers Peace Prize.

She is being recognized for her dedication to low-income seniors in the area who require in-home and personal care services.

DeLira, a Lompoc resident, coordinates the foundation's homemaking services for northern Santa Barbara County and San Luis Obispo County, assisting seniors to maintain their homes and personal hygiene, including housekeeping, laundry, meal preparation, bathing and grooming, among others.

Nominated by local community member Barry Marks, he explained that when another senior agency in Lompoc closed its doors, DeLira and her agency stepped in to fill the need, despite program resources being stretched.

"Funds became available for Lompoc to be added to Tara's program," Marks said of the foundation's expanded programming, which is headquartered in Arroyo Grande. "She took it on as a Lompoc resident, even with her dance card already filled. She didn't have to. I have known Tara for over four years. She never says no, instead, always looks for a way to make challenges work."

Marks said DeLira delivered because she knows Lompoc's needs.

"She lives here," he said. "She took on added responsibilities to serve her hometown."

Life Steps Foundation adult services are available to seniors 60 years and older who are ineligible for other in-home services. Services are provided free of charge. The agency can be reached at 805-549-0150.