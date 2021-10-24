Setsuo Aratani developed agricultural empire in Guadalupe | Shirley Contreras

Setsuo Aratani was born in Hiroshima, Japan, and graduated from Omichi Commercial College (in Meiji) in 1893. In 1904, he immigrated to the United States where he spent his first years in San Francisco, studying English. Although he survived the great earthquake, he felt that it was time to move on, so he headed south to the Los Angeles area where he intended to engage in farm work.
In 1907, Aratani moved to Arcadia where he planted a strawberry field. From there he moved to Moneta (located in the Torrance area) where, at the age of 32, he was elected president of the Japanese Association.
After growing strawberries for two years, he opened his own production company in Los Angeles, under the name of Reliable Trading Co., and dealt mainly in produce from Japanese farmers, and supplying them with farm equipment, seeds and fertilizer.
In 1915, he married Yoshiko Matsui Yoshika. The couple had one son, George Tetsuo, who was born in the strawberry-growing area of South Park near Gardena on May 22, 1917. The family then moved to the San Fernando Valley and finally to Guadalupe, a coastal town about 170 miles north of Los Angeles where Setsuo developed an agricultural empire of 5,000 acres of vegetables, a chili dehydrating plant, a hog farm, a fertilizer and chemical factory, and even an international trade company.
In 1925, Aratani set up Guadalupe Produce Co., the first Japanese packing house in the valley to ship a carload of lettuce to Texas.
In 1927, he expanded the company and set up a branch office in Lompoc, making the total acreage, under his supervision at that time, to be about 3,000 acres.
Since his arrival in the valley, Aratani accumulated great wealth, and his contributions to the success of this valley were considered to be very significant.
In 1930 (and again in 1933), he served as president of the Japanese Association, he also served as chairman of the Japanese school board, was president of the Farm Co-op and chairman of the board of the Central Bay Farm Association.
Aratani was known for his gentle disposition. He rarely spoke out and took a peaceful approach to community problems.
He had many interests, one of which was baseball, having once played for the Fuji Athletic Club — the first Issei team in its history. When the time came for him to pursue a career, he left the team but not the memories. When he became successful and could form his own company team, he did exactly that. Ken Kitasako once told me that Aratani chose the players, not all of which were Japanese. “If they were good players, he made sure that they played on his team.”
In 1927 Aratani took his baseball team, The Guadalupe Packers, on a 15-day goodwill trip to Japan, sailing on the Korea Maru, and taking his 10-year-old son, George, with him. Kitasako also told me that he had let George pinch-hit in one of the games.
I was interested to see the name “Aratani” printed on the players’ shirts, though. However, someone told me that the players wore shirts imprinted with “Packers” while they played in the states, but “Aratani” when their games took place out of the country.
His wife, Yoshiko, died in Japan in 1935, and the following year he married Yoshiko’s niece, Matsuko Matsuie, in Japan. The two returned to Guadalupe where they made their home until his last illness.
Then came the time when Aratani’s health gave out and he was hospitalized with a severe throat and lung affliction. He spent almost a year in a sanitarium in El Monte where, for a time, he was reported to be improving. Then, suddenly, he took a turn for the worse and was moved to a Japanese hospital in Los Angeles where he died on April 16, 1940.
The following Sunday, the Veteran’s Auditorium was filled to capacity with citizens of all nationalities coming to pay a final tribute to Aratani.
Cars were parked solidly for blocks in every direction, and inside, the stage was literally buried with more than 250 bouquets, including one from Viscount Hotts, head of the Royal Japanese Agricultural Society, to which the deceased and his friend H. Y. Minami were honored members.
Aratani’s ashes were buried in Los Angeles, Guadalupe and Japan, the three places that played such a big part in his life.