Seven people arrested after fight and shooting in Lompoc

During this time the Lompoc Police Department reported that it received two anonymous tips, one of them through the department’s social media app.

“The tips stated several gang member-type juveniles had been fighting and shots were fired,” read a portion of a report from the police department.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877.286.1686 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The tips stated that the juveniles fled on foot to an apartment in the 200 block of East Pine Avenue. Officers were granted consent to enter the apartment, which is where they reportedly located the seven suspects hiding in a bedroom.

Inside the bedroom, police reported finding two firearms, one of them loaded, as well as separate quantities of methamphetamine and a digital scale.

All seven suspects were arrested. The six males who were arrested associate with a local street gang, according to Lompoc police.

Further investigation and review of nearby video surveillance revealed that the male suspects had assaulted a single male victim in the 200 block of East Pine Avenue, according to police. The suspects reportedly punched, kicked and threw a heavy bottle at the victim before retreating. A short time later, they also retrieved a gun and fired at the victim but did not strike him, police allege.