Seven people arrested after fight and shooting in Lompoc

Seven people, including six who are suspected of being gang members or associates, were arrested following a fight and shooting Monday afternoon in midtown Lompoc, the Lompoc Police Department reported.
Among those arrested were 20-year-old Sergio Mendez, 18-year-old Angel Morgan, 21-year-old Alexiah Ramirez, and four juveniles. The arrests were made at an apartment in the 200 block of East Pine Avenue. No injuries were reported.
Mendez faces charges of being a felon in possession of a firearm, assault with a deadly weapon, possession of a loaded firearm while actively participating in a criminal street gang, possession of narcotics for sale, possession of narcotics while armed with a loaded firearm and actively participating in a criminal street gang.
Morgan faces charges of assault with a deadly weapon, possession of a loaded firearm while actively participating in a criminal street gang, actively participating in a criminal street gang and possession of narcotics for sales. Ramirez’s charges include aiding during the commission of a felony and obstruction.
The arrests were made just before 6 p.m. after officers on patrol reported hearing five to six gunshots come from the area of the 700 block of North F and G streets. Officers arrived on scene and determined the shots came from somewhere near 801 North F Street.
During this time the Lompoc Police Department reported that it received two anonymous tips, one of them through the department’s social media app.
“The tips stated several gang member-type juveniles had been fighting and shots were fired,” read a portion of a report from the police department.
The tips stated that the juveniles fled on foot to an apartment in the 200 block of East Pine Avenue. Officers were granted consent to enter the apartment, which is where they reportedly located the seven suspects hiding in a bedroom.
Inside the bedroom, police reported finding two firearms, one of them loaded, as well as separate quantities of methamphetamine and a digital scale.
All seven suspects were arrested. The six males who were arrested associate with a local street gang, according to Lompoc police.
Further investigation and review of nearby video surveillance revealed that the male suspects had assaulted a single male victim in the 200 block of East Pine Avenue, according to police. The suspects reportedly punched, kicked and threw a heavy bottle at the victim before retreating. A short time later, they also retrieved a gun and fired at the victim but did not strike him, police allege.
The four juveniles face charges of possession of a loaded firearm while actively participating in criminal street gang, assault with a deadly weapon, possession of narcotics while armed with a loaded firearm, possession of narcotics for sale and actively participating in a criminal street gang.
Mendez, a convicted felon who is forbidden to possess a firearm and is on probation, and Morgan were previously arrested on Feb. 23 along with another suspected gang member for being found in possession of a loaded firearm while possessing narcotics. They were subsequently released.
Anyone with information on Monday's fight and shooting is encouraged by Lompoc Police to call the department at 805-736-2341.
