Seventh person dies of COVID-19 in Santa Barbara County; total cases hit 469

A seventh death from COVID-19 was confirmed Saturday by the Santa Barbara County Public Health Department, with another nine new cases reported, bringing the county’s total number to 469.

Public Health Department officials said the seventh person to die of the disease caused by novel coronavirus was in their 70s and had underlying health conditions.

San Luis Obispo County added two confirmed cases Saturday, bringing its total number to 165 with still only one death from COVID-19.

Officials gave no indication where Santa Barbara County’s nine new cases originated, but Santa Maria has contributed the greatest number to date with 124, according to the Public Health Department status report.

Lompoc, which includes Mission Hills and Vandenberg Village areas, has accounted for 79 cases, but another 103 cases have been reported at the Lompoc Federal Correctional Complex.

Orcutt has contributed 35 cases, and five have come from the Santa Ynez Valley, according to the status report.

Guadalupe and the unincorporated areas of Sisquoc, Casmalia, Garey, Cuyama and New Cuyama combined have accounted for 24 cases.