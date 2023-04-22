An afternoon fundraising event to benefit the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Benevolent Posse, known as “Boots ‘n Badges,” will be held at the Red River Ranch in Los Olivos on Saturday, May 13.

The event is slated to run from 2 to 5:30 p.m. and will feature up-close, live demonstrations by several Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Deputies including its bomb squad and K-9 and mounted enforcement units.

Among the highlights planned for the event, the mounted unit will show how it trains its horses in crowd control techniques, the bomb squad will demonstrate its robot by destroying a suspect package and the K-9 unit will work with its drug-sniffing and patrol dogs.

0
0
0
0
0