Santa Barbara County residents who are interested in a career in law-enforcement, or want to learn more about the agency, are encouraged to register for the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office North County Citizen's Academy starting on March 30.
The academy will give attendees an informational behind-the-scenes look at law enforcement in Santa Barbara County and will feature hands-on learning sessions such as firearms instruction and active shooter scenarios.
Hosts from the sheriff's office will also guide participants through classes focused on various topics including the history of law enforcement, criminal law, patrol tactics and deescalation communication.