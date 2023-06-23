Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s deputies are investigating the theft of Pride flags in the Los Olivos area and requesting the public’s assistance with any suspect information or video footage, spokeswoman Raquel Zick said Friday.
On Thursday, at approximately 10:26 a.m., deputies responded to the 2800 block of Grand Avenue in Los Olivos for a report of the theft of a flag that had occurred in the preceding 18 hours, Zick said.
Deputies learned that a Pride flag had been stolen from a pole in front of the business after closing time the prior day.
According to Zick, in the commission of the theft, the pole was also damaged and while deputies were investigating that initial report, they learned that a neighboring business also had a Pride flag stolen and a third business, around the corner on the 2400 block of Alamo Pintado Road, had a state of Hawaii flag stolen.
The thefts all seemed to occur after business hours on Wednesday, June 21, and prior to opening on June 22.
After taking the initial reports, deputies attempted to collect physical evidence from the scenes and canvassed the area for additional victims as well as potential cameras that would have captured surveillance of the crimes to no avail, Zick said, adding deputies are reaching out to notify the public of these thefts and to ask for the public’s assistance in identifying any suspects or involved parties.
Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Solvang Sheriff’s Substation at (805) 686-5000.
Those who wish to remain anonymous can provide information by calling the tip line at (805) 681-4171 or online at SBSheriff.org.
"It is the policy of the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office to safeguard the rights of all people, irrespective of their disability, gender, nationality, race or ethnicity, religion, sexual orientation and/or association with a person or group with one or more of these actual or perceived characteristics," Zick said. "Any acts or threats of violence, property damage, harassment, intimidation, or other crimes motivated by hate or bias are viewed very seriously and given high priority."
Last August, two men were charged after Pride flags were stolen and eventually filmed being burned in the Santa Ynez Valley. Avi Stone Williams, 18, and Joshua Jerome Eligino, 19, were each eventually charged with two misdemeanor counts of petty theft and one misdemeanor count of a violation of Civil Rights in March.
June is Pride month and the Solvang Pride Parade and Festival is slated for Saturday.