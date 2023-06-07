The Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office Coroner's Bureau released the identities of the three people killed in a head-on collision near Lompoc Tuesday morning.

The office said Adelina Cortez Olea, 48, Zeferino Chavez Martinez, 47, and 18-year-old Rosalva Chavez Cortez, all from Santa Maria, were killed when the 2008 Kia sedan they were traveling in drifted into the opposite lane and collided with a 2017 Chevrolet pickup on Highway 1 near Lompoc.

The accident occurred south of Constellation Road when, according to preliminary evidence from the California Highway Patrol, the Kia was traveling southbound on Highway 1 and drifted left into the northbound lanes and collided with the Chevrolet, according to Michael Griffith, an officer with the CHP's Buellton Area Office.
