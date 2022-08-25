Standout community leaders were honored at the 2022 Lompoc Valley Chamber of Commerce awards banquet held Aug. 19 at the Dick Dewees Community & Senior Center.

The five honorees were selected for their support and inspiration to the Valley — a real point of pride for the community, said chamber CEO DeVika Stalling.

"They are all shining examples of what community is all about," she said. "These individuals collectively have a hand in making the Lompoc Valley a better place for all."

Lisa André covers lifestyle and local news for Santa Ynez Valley News and Lompoc Record, editions of the Santa Maria Times.

0
0
0
0
0