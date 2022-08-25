The five honorees were selected for their support and inspiration to the Valley — a real point of pride for the community, said chamber CEO DeVika Stalling.
"They are all shining examples of what community is all about," she said. "These individuals collectively have a hand in making the Lompoc Valley a better place for all."
The evening, which was emceed by chamber member Michael Carroll and supported by title sponsor Explore Lompoc, included cocktail hour, a silent auction and entertainment by Grady DiPietro. A full-course meal was catered by Chef V of Savory & Sweet Eats.
Lompoc High School Principal Celeste Pico was named 2022 Woman of the Year for her contributions to youth and education.
Pico's son, Isaiah Pico, accepted the crystal award on behalf of his mother who attended the event via FaceTime.
In May 2020, Pico was promoted from assistant principal to principal at Lompoc High School. As an administrator, Pico helped the school earn a Gold Ribbon Award from the California Department of Education for sweeping efforts to improve literacy in every classroom.
Stalling, who was named 2020 Woman of the Year, said she was proud to pass the baton "to my high school friend whom we both share the same passion when it comes to supporting our local youth and commitment to the Lompoc community."
Other awardees included Annette Hernandez, owner of Just 2 Sweet Candy Creations & Events, who received the Small Business Hero Excellence Award for sustaining her small local business over the last decade and Southside Coffee Co. owner Halle Bedford-Dyer, who accepted the New Business Award as a budding entrepreneur.
Colleen and Matt Grant, founders of Sleep in Heavenly Peace, also were recognized in the category of Outstanding Community Support, having gone "above and beyond the call of duty to improve the quality of life in the Lompoc Valley," according to the award criteria. In addition, retired Lompoc Unified School District teacher Dianna Ludden was named Chamber Volunteer of the Year for her support of the chamber.
Each recipient received a crystal award and certificates of recognition.
Hernandez, who launched her Lompoc-based events and design business in 2017, expressed gratitude to the chamber for the award. She also thanked Rep. Salud Carbajal, Lompoc Mayor Jenelle Osborne and 3rd District Supervisor Joan Hartmann for the signed certificates in a social media post.
Bedford-Dyer credits her support system as the reason for her success.
"From my parents and family helping out whenever needed to my awesome manager, Sarah Hair, who is constantly coming up with new ideas to help the business grow; friends who show up and support like Nanette Mendez — she literally just shows up and will start doing dishes or slicing meat if we’re in a pickle," said Bedford-Dyer, noting that even her accountants Jack and Wickie Rodenhi, who deal with the "backend office stuff," have been instrumental.
"And, then, of course, all my amazing customers and this community who really helped us keep afloat, especially during COVID shutdowns — the support I’ve received has just been incredible," Bedford-Dyer said.
Bedford-Dyer purchased South Side Coffee Co. in June 2020 from original owners Julie Biolley and Stacy Lowthorp, and managed to weather the storm of pandemic-induced restrictions and closures.
Bedford-Dyer previously stated giving back to the community became a chief cornerstone of her business, prompting her to seek out ways to raise awareness and funds for local nonprofits by creatively displaying their cause at her shop.
The Grants also were recognized for helping fill a dire need with the operation of North County chapter Sleep in Heavenly Peace — an offshoot of the Kimberly, Idaho-based nonprofit which builds beds for underprivileged children.
Operating with a mission statement that "no kid sleeps on the floor in our town," the Grants have drummed up support through fundraising and bed-building events attended by members of the community.
In addition, the chamber recognized Ludden for her dynamism.
In a previous interview, Stalling said volunteers were hard to come by, especially during the pandemic, and Ludden, who was selected for the honor by the chamber CEO and board of directors, stepped up to support the community at a critical time.
"Dianna is one of the most genuine and selfless people I have ever met, and I am so grateful to have her as part of the chamber team," she said.
