Shipwreck off Point Conception to be considered for National Register of Historic Places

The morning of June 13, 1917, passenger steamer SS Governor collided with U.S. Coast Guard cutter McCulloch three miles northwest of Point Conception, sinking the warship.
The ship’s precise location was unknown for nearly 100 years, when in 2016 Robert Schwemmer, a National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration marine archaeologist, confirmed the wreck off Santa Barbara County’s coast during a joint expedition with the Eleventh Coast Guard District.
Now, the final resting place of one of the largest cutters ever built has been nominated for the National Register of Historic Places.
“The [McCulloch] is significant on the national level,” according to the 77-page nomination authored by Schwemmer, along with USCG historians Scott T. Price and Daniel Koski-Karell. “It retains historic integrity in aspects of location, setting, design, materials, workmanship, feeling and association.”
Even though the wreck site is already protected under the Sunken Military Craft Act, federal agencies are required by law to preserve historic properties — both underwater and on land — if they meet one of the criteria of the National Historic Preservation Act, which is designed to preserve federally registered historic places.
Schwemmer said the cutter that participated in two wars and sailed around the globe meets three criteria: contributing significantly across "broad patterns" of history, having distinctive characteristics and the possibility to yield further information.
"Archaeological study of this property is also likely to reveal information about the collision that caused the McCulloch to sink, along with knowledge concerning how natural processes such as corrosion and oceanic influences have affected the wreck through time," according to Schwemmer's nomination.
Commissioned in 1897, the McCulloch served under the U.S Revenue Cutter Service and was the third cutter at the time to bear the name of Hugh McCulloch, the 27th secretary of the treasury. The cutter also served as a U.S. Navy patrol vessel.
In the Revenue Cutter Service, the McCulloch experienced combat in the Spanish-American War under the command of Commodore George Dewey, whose surprise attack in the Battle of Manila Bay was effectively signaled by a huge flame that blew from McCulloch's smokestack, according to Schwemmer.
After the war, the McCulloch conducted law enforcement and lifesaving operations along the West Coast and, in 1915, it became part of the Coast Guard fleet. In April 1917, it entered World War I under service of the Navy. Two months later, the McCulloch was on its way from San Pedro to Mare Island Navy Shipyard in Vallejo to be outfitted with bigger guns when the cutter sank.
The ship remained a piece of Coast Guard lore ever since, according to Schwemmer, who first imaged the wreck during a separate diving trip in 2014. His sonar revealed a "crude" seafloor signature with a cluster of fish approximately 200 feet below the surface, which is a good indication of a shipwreck habitat, he said.
Two years later, the wreck site was confirmed, according to Schwemmer, who said the ship's distinctive features gave it away. Even more exciting for Schwemmer was that the wreck — although deteriorated — appeared intact, with no indication of looting.
“Within 30 seconds, I saw the capped bowsprit and torpedo tubes,” Schwemmer said.
The real story for Schwemmer, however, is John Arvid Johansson, a 38-year-old McCulloch water tender and Finnish immigrant, who was resting in his bunk at the point of the collision's impact shortly after 7:30 a.m. He sustained critical injuries from the collision and died at a local hospital three days later.
Johansson was given a bunk originally assigned to Charles Lester Mahoney, a signal quartermaster, after Mahoney arrived late to the ship, according to the Daily Breeze.
The local community honored Johansson at his funeral, although he is now buried in an unmarked grave at the San Pedro Harbor View Cemetery.
"He was just a simple water tender, but he got a hero’s sendoff," said Schwemmer, adding that Johansson is likely to receive another celebration once the Veterans Administration grants him a new headstone.
Bill Dean, Mahoney's grandson who lives in Oregon, contacted Schwemmer years later regarding his grandfather's story and, in 2017, paid a visit to the grassy spot where Johansson lies, which is surrounded by small U.S. flags.
"This is one of those things that you wonder: Why did you survive Vietnam, why did you survive so many different things to be at this spot here today?" Dean said. "Things could have changed, things could have been different."
