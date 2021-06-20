During World War II the Little Theater, which Allan Hancock built many years before, was reconditioned for use of the members of the newly-formed Cadet Club. Its floors were sanded and waxed to create an ideal dance floor, and its stage accommodated a full dance orchestra.
Fay Van Hise was the Cadet Club’s founder and first hostess. Mrs. Louis Crawford, a longtime teacher at Santa Maria Union High School, was hired by the college to help look out for the welfare of the aviation cadets as well as their wives and friends. Mrs. C.B. Fergusen served as her assistant.
Working tirelessly on behalf of the cadets, Mrs. Crawford served as principal hostess at the cadet club until the government’s contract with the school was terminated on June 30, 1944.
The 8,414 cadets who completed the required courses went on to distinguish themselves in battle, with some giving their lives in the service of their country.
The chaplain also met with the cadets’ wives and became their adviser.
The club was the perfect spot for cadets to relax after the heavy daily schedule. It also provided a social service bureau for the cadets’ wives by finding them temporary work as well as helping to solve housing problems. Mrs. Ferguson supervised the club and Nina Cornwall of the Hancock Public Relations Office coordinated its activities.
Meg Smith, one of the founders of the Santa Maria Civic Theater, had an experience with the captain that bears repeating.
“I met the captain one week after Tom (Meg’s husband) and I hosted the initial meeting of the Civic Theater. Since we were new to the area, I met with Bob Seavers at the Chamber of Commerce office and told him about my discovery of a small building on the railroad tracks on McClelland that had a sign “Little Theater” on the top. Bob said that it belonged to the Santa Maria Railroad and was owned by Capt. Hancock, and that it was his private theater. When I said that I would love to meet a man who had his own theater, Bob called the railroad office and talked with Dewitt Meredith, the captain’s assistant.
“As Mr. Meredith and I walked into the theater, we saw two gentlemen seated in the front row. The elder, gray-haired man stood up and said, “Dee, can I help you?” My escort quickly answered, “I’m sorry Captain, I was just showing this young lady your theater, but we don’t want to disturb you.”
Meredith took my arm and started to usher me out the door. I figured that the grey-haired gentleman must be Capt. Hancock and Meredith was not about to have a young woman, who was looking for a theater, meet with his boss.
“However, the captain said, “That’s okay, Dee, “I’d like to meet her.” Meredith looked almost frightened at the prospect, so I touched his arm and quietly said, “It’s okay. You can trust me.”
“The captain approached me, took my hand and said, “I’m Allan Hancock and I’m pleased to meet you. Now, what is your name and how can I help you?”
“I told him my name and we sat on a bench in the hallway while I described the plans for a community theater, manned by all volunteers, and I became excited when I saw the sign on his building. He informed me that the theater was his private space where he and his string quartet performed for family and friends. He played the cello and they recorded the music as gifts for his guests. He had allowed Rosalind Perlman to direct one short play, “Broken Dishes,” that was performed for an invited audience and that he had hosted a small group for dinner, afterwards. (Years later, Bert Bell said that he had been one of the actors in that play, and that the captain had cooked waffles for everyone.)
“The captain went on to say, “I applaud you for your efforts to bring live theater to Santa Maria and especially using local volunteers to run it. If you will take my advice, I encourage you to keep it all volunteer with no professionals involved, creating your own directors, actors and crews so it will always be the community’s theater.”
“Then he took out his wallet and showed me a brown newspaper article that read, “G. Allan Hancock and Doheny sponsored the first Los Angeles Symphony Orchestra.” *Meg didn’t remember Doheny’s first name, but there is a street in Beverly Hills that bears his name.
“Doheny and I backed that orchestra for two years before the Los Angeles citizens became involved. The public never came forward to support the orchestra because they considered it to be the project of the two wealthy men who started it.”
“We visited for a half hour and he offered to be the Santa Maria Civic Theater’s first patron, but insisted that he and Marian be listed alphabetically in our program.
“We followed his advice and the community theater of volunteers was in the midst of its 61st season when COVID-19 closed its doors. However, a very talented board of directors has improvised to keep it going by performing skits and individual musical performances on front lawns and driveways until we can resume performing full-length shows in our building on North McClelland.”
Note: Captain Hancock gifted Meg and Tom with an autographed copy of his book, and Meg treasures both the book and the short time she spent with him in 1959.