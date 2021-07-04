America’s first oil well was brought in at Titusville, Pennsylvania in 1859. Within four years the hills of California were over-run with prospectors hunting for black gold. Although they seemed to know where to look, they didn't seem to have a clue as to how to get the black stuff out of the ground.
Native Americans had been using oil and tar for centuries before the first pioneers found the Central Coast, using it to make medicine as well as to mend utensils and to swap with other tribes for skins and arrowheads.
The padres who founded the California missions learned about the oil deposits from the Indians but they didn't do much with it, except for the little that was distilled at Santa Barbara and San Buenaventura to burn for light in times when there was a shortage of whale oil.
Oil was more frequently used after Mexican land grants were awarded and ranchos were established outside the mission grounds. Oil then was used to lubricate the wheels of the wooden oxcarts.
While great beds of asphalt were located in such places as Pismo and Santa Manuela ranchos in San Luis Obispo County, lighter oil flowed from crevices in Santa Barbara County, especially near a place south of Santa Barbara which came to be known as Summerland. It was here that a major oilfield was developed both on and off shore as early as 1889.
Speculators found asphalt beds near Pismo Beach in 1883 and learned that they contained a vein from about three to five feet thick, situated only a few inches below the surface. When they found that 25 tons were refined there, and there was less than 100 pounds of waste left over, it seemed feasible to ship the product to San Francisco for street paving. Soon 100 tons of asphalt per month were making their way up north by way of steamers.
When oil oozed from the ground and made pools on the Tar Springs Ranch near Arroyo Grande, it seemed a likely place to drill for oil. Exploration commenced and has been carried on at Tar Springs periodically. Although it's obvious that the oil is there, it’s heavy crude.
Worrying about an energy crunch at the turn of the century brought about 30 different companies to the Central Coast, and focused attention on Price Canyon and the Arroyo Grande area, where leases were going for as high as $50 an acre.
Most of the Price Canyon area was leased by Edward L. Doheny, who was said to have discovered oil in Los Angeles with a pick and shovel. However, since wells were expensive and hard to get, a few wildcat operators turned attention to Santa Maria and soon hit pay dirt, starting a boom that changed the future of the area.
Union Oil Co. sent its newly-hired geologist, William W. Orcutt and Frank Hill to the area to drill. Hill soon brought in a good supply of oil in the Purisima hills, and opened that field.
Union Oil crews made one of the luckiest mistakes in history in 1904 by drilling in on the wrong site and, on Dec. 2, hit a gusher that made oil history.
According to the story, the drilling boss told his crew where he wanted the engine house and where to erect the derrick. However, it was a hot day, and when the boiler accidentally fell off the wagon in a spot marked for the derrick, it was left there, and the derrick was put up where the engine house should have been.
The end result was that Hartnell No. 1, affectionately known as “Old Maud,” came in with a rumble and a roar that sent a column of oil 150 feet high into the air. It ran out of control, filling creek beds and gullies in an uncontrolled flow that was said to have reached 20,000 barrels a day. As the flow continued for three months, earth dams were constructed and pools of crude oil collected for miles below the well. It was said that it flowed for two years, yielding 3 million barrels before it was finally put on the pump.
Farmers who had once scrambled just to pay their taxes, were now wealthy and with the discovery of a productive oilfield on their lands, it was said that they were lighting their $1 cigars with $20 bills.
Old Maud flowed for 14 years before production dropped to 250 barrels a day.
A new town, Orcutt, had come into being and was vying with Santa Maria for oil workers’ business as the area wallowed in oil and new discoveries extended to Cat Canyon for even more wealth.
Oil has remained an integral part of the economy of Santa Barbara County and the Santa Maria area during the intervening years.
In later years new interest was stirred there with a proposal for opening pit-mining of oil sands in Price Canyon by a Chino plastics firm. The proposal to extract asphalt from bituminous sand-stone on a 929-acre site estimated that the sand extended 800-feet down and could be made to yield from 12 to 20 years.
Do you think that it's possible that those tar pools so favored by the Indians might still bring wealth to a newer generation?