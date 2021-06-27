July 4, 1817: The new Mission Santa Ines (the original was destroyed in an earthquake Dec. 21, 1812) was dedicated.
July 2, 1873: Martin Luther Tunnell filed an application for a homestead on 160 acres of land in the Mt. Diablo Meridian. Paid 25 cents per acre on Oct. 18, 1875. Application approved April 28, 1876.
July 3, 1877: Juan Pedro Olivera donated an acre of land upon which to build a school. When the school (Olive School) was closed in the fall of 1950 the property was sold to the Sisquoc Grange for $1,350.
July 13, 1877: Catherine Lind was the first to be interred in the Catholic Cemetery (located on Pt. Sal Road). Antonio Bonetti, who died April 19, 1908, was the last.
July 7, 1881: The Post Office at La Graciosa was discontinued.
July 9, 1883: The Santa Maria Cemetery opened.
July, 1883: Gertie Buel Hopper was the first person to be buried in the Santa Maria Cemetery.
July 6, 1895: The first Southern Pacific train stopped at the new Guadalupe depot, a structure that was built with funds raised by the townspeople. The depot stood two stories high on the passenger side and one-story high on the freight side. With the coming of the railroad, Guadalupe took on new life as a major coastal shipping center.
July 6, 1895: The Campodonico Store opened in Guadalupe.
July 1899: 24-year-old Robert Easton, a Berkeley graduate, came to the Sisquoc Ranch to look things over. He returned to the ranch to stay on Jan. 1, 1900, and became ranch manager in 1903.
July 3, 1901: Harry Blochman, the 13 year-old adopted son of Ida and L.E. Blochman, was murdered in a bean field opposite the high school.
July 31, 1902: The “Granddaddy of all earthquakes” hit Los Alamos. Walls caved in, buildings fell down and every window was smashed.
July 2, 1903: Pinal Oil Company’s Pinal #3 came in with such force that oil spewed over the top of the derrick. It produced about 2,500 barrels a day.
July 10, 1904: William Warren Orcutt surveyed and platted what became the town of Orcutt.
July 1906: The Minerva Ladies Literary Society became the Minerva Library Club.
July 9,1906: The Minerva Library Club of Santa Maria incorporated.
July 1915: The spelling of Guadaloupe was officially changed to Guadalupe.
July 24, 1917: The first draft pick for WWI listed approximately 150 Valley names.
July 1, 1920: The Guadalupe Masons and Odd Fellows turned the Guadalupe Cemetery over to Santa Barbara County.
July 11, 1920: Agricultural history was made when Setsuo Aratani shipped the first carload of lettuce from the valley to Texas.
July 26, 1929: The Free Advertiser reported that Santa Maria could now enjoy a paved highway “the whole eleven miles," thanks to the efforts of Supervisor C. L. Preisker.
July 8, 1930: The Southern Cross came home to Santa Maria two years after its historic Trans-Pacific flight to Australia (the world’s first Trans-Pacific flight).
July 23, 1932: John Paulson received a telegram (in care of Paul Nelson at the Santa Maria Plunge), advising him that he was eligible to compete in the Olympics in Los Angeles.
July 15, 1933: Union Sugar, which had been closed since the 1927 season, announced that it would reopen in 1934 and hire 300 men. 5,000 to 6,000 acres of land were expected to be put under contract for beet planting during the fall of 1933.
July 14, 1935: National Guardsmen held a mock war between the Blue and Red Armies, with the objective of capturing the Santa Maria River. After two days of combat, the war was over and the Blue Army lost the river.
July 1, 1939: The Hancock School of Aviation signed the initial contract for primary aviation training with the United States Government.
July 1, 1939: Forty cadets arrived to begin primary aviation training at the Hancock School of Aviation. Training officially began on July 5. Within five years the school trained 8,414 aviation cadets for the United States Army Air Corps. The nine schools, which began primary training in 1939, saved the taxpayers over $1 billion in that phase of the war effort.
July 15, 1941: Santa Maria’s new library, one of the last libraries built on the West Coast until World War II ended, was dedicated. The library, designed by architects Crawford and Davis, was built by contractor H. E. Small.
July 27, 1946: Guadalupe was incorporated as the fourth incorporated city in Santa Barbara County.
July 16, 1949: A new Greyhound bus depot opened at 315 North Broadway.
July 26, 1954: Trustees of the junior college voted to buy four acres of the airport property and named the new school “Allan Hancock College.” They leased all needed facilities for $1 per year.
July 1956: Construction began on the Vaquero Dam. The name was changed to the Twitchell Dam on Sept. 20, 1957. Final cost of the project was $12.04 million.
July 1958: Elwin E. Mussell sold the Santa Maria Free Advertiser to the Santa Maria Times Publishing Company.
July 13, 1959: Mayor Curtis Tunnell and the City Council voted to declare Whiskey Row a redevelopment area.
July 5, 1966: San Ramon Chapel became the first official historic landmark in Santa Barbara County.
July 16, 1966: Upon recommendation of Mayor George Hobbs, the City Council voted $25,000 to develop the unwanted property once known as Whiskey Row, into a city park, naming the proposed park “Central Plaza.”
July 12, 1967: The Chamber of Commerce announced that it was moving from City Hall (after 30 years) to 505 S. McClelland Avenue.
July 1976: Santa Maria Town Center opened. The expansion (including Robinsons-May) was finished in 1990.
July 1982: After serving Santa Maria for 59 years, the La Brea Ice Company closed its doors. The plant was originally known as the Santa Maria Ice and Storage Company.
July 21, 1990: The grand opening of the Museum of Flight took place with five vintage planes on display.
July 1991: Bryant and Trott, after more than 100 years of being in the hardware business in Santa Maria, closed its doors for good.
July 13, 1996: The 72nd annual Pioneer took place at the new Pioneer Park at the corner of Foster and Blosser roads.
July 20, 1996: Ribbon cutting was held for the opening of the new library in Nipomo.
July 1998: Santa Maria became an “All-America City.”
July 18, 1998: Grand opening ceremonies were held to commemorate the new Amtrak station in Guadalupe.
July 1999: Lester Hayes was awarded one of the first Meritorious Community Service awards given to community leaders and volunteers recognized as having made significant contributions impacting Santa Maria’s leisure lifestyle.
July 2003: Righetti High School student Taylor Salazar earned Rookie of the Year honors at the High School National Finals Rodeo in Farmington, New Mexico.
July 30, 2003: Robin Ventura, Righetti High School graduate, was traded by the New York Yankees to the Los Angeles Dodgers.
July 23, 2005: Fifty-two members of the graduating class of 1945 gathered at the Rancho Bowl to celebrate its 60th Anniversary. Known as the “Victory Class” because they entered Santa Maria Union High School in 1941, at the beginning of World War II, and graduated at its end on May 31, 1945.
July 11, 2009: The Valley Speaks was an event which ran from August of 2008 through January of 2018 in which various movers and shakers came to the public library on the second Saturday of the month to talk about history as they remembered it. In some cases, they told of the part they played in creating said history. The following people were guest speakers during the Month of July of various years: Patrick Sheehy – 2009; Joe Johnson – 2010; Bill Bertka – 2011; Sheriff Bill Brown – 2012; Alex Posada - 2013; Bryn Smith – 2014; Kirk Spry – 2015; Bruce Carmitchel - 2017.
July 13, 2014: Santa Maria’s Joseph Domingues, Jr., finished in third place in the Boys 14-year-old 1,500-meter race in Des Moines, Iowa, finishing in 4 minutes, 19.74 seconds.