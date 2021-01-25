‘Significant’ storm predicted to hit northern Santa Barbara County area Tuesday night

“Batten down the hatches, strap in and hold on for the ride,” said John Lindsey, meteorologist for Pacific Gas and Electric Co. at Diablo Canyon Power Plant. “It looks like we’re in for kind of a rough time.”

He advised Central Coast residents to check on their elderly family members and neighbors to be sure they’re prepared for potential power outages.

The storm is expected to hit Tuesday night, ending a brief period of partly cloudy skies following a weekend storm that blew out of the area Monday on winds gusting as high as 62 mph after dropping between 0.13 and 0.48 of an inch of rain on most areas of northern Santa Barbara County.

“Renée [O’Neill] in Tepusquet said she’s received over 0.73 of an inch, but some neighbors reported 0.58 to 0.74,” Lindsey said just before noon Monday. “That’s the most rain I’ve seen [from the weekend’s storm] along the Central Coast.”

As of 1 p.m. Monday, Santa Barbara County Public Works Department reported three-day storm totals of 0.32 of an inch in Cuyama, 0.56 in Buellton, 0.61 in Santa Maria 0.65 in Lompoc, 0.71 in Casmalia and 0.76 of an inch in Guadalupe.

“After a break in the weather [Tuesday], the rain should start late Tuesday night, along with very strong southerly winds, turning heavy Wednesday into Thursday morning,” Lindsey said.

He said Santa Maria could see 4.5 to 6 inches of rain by Thursday morning, with the storm front expected to stall in northern San Luis Obispo County, where as much as a foot of rain could fall on the Santa Lucia Mountains.