Simmons sisters, creators of 'Remember the Women' music video, are first nominee for Valley of Flowers Peace Prize

A trio of Lompoc sisters who composed their own original song and video based on the wives of America’s Founding Fathers, then appeared on national TV because of it, has been announced as the first nominee for the 10th annual Valley of the Flowers Peace Prize.

Azyiah, Amia and Maliah Simmons, each of whom attended Lompoc High School in the 2019-20 school year, earned the nomination for their music video, which they created for a performing arts competition sponsored by EduHam, an educational spinoff of the hit Broadway musical "Hamilton."

After learning that the winners of the EduHam competition would score tickets to Hollywood’s Pantages Theatre, 16-year-old Maliah, the youngest of the trio, began researching topics to explore.

She ended up learning background details of not only the men of American history but, also, their wives. Maliah made special note of a letter from Abigail Adams to her husband, second President John Adams. "Remember the ladies," Mrs. Adams told him.

“That was our idea,” said the Simmons sisters, “but we changed the title [to “Remember the Women”] to make it more our own.”

The sisters, thinking this was only for their teachers, included in-your-face lyrics little known in the 18th century: “men weaker, women smarter”; “fighting for our rights we have to work harder and my achievements shouldn't lie behind the shadow of a guy.”