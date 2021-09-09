Simple ceremonies at individual North County fire stations Saturday will commemorate the victims of the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attacks that destroyed the World Trade Center, heavily damaged the Pentagon and left nearly 3,000 people dead.

In addition to ceremonies at Santa Maria and Santa Barbara County stations to mark the 20th anniversary of the attacks, members of Skydive Santa Barbara will perform exhibition jumps over the Lompoc Airport at the same time the Twin Towers fell in New York, a spokesman said.

Cadets in the Hancock College Fire Academy in Lompoc will honor the victims and first responders, and a special national 20th anniversary commemoration announced Wednesday afternoon will take place in Santa Barbara.

All but one of the events are open to the public, and firefighters, police officers, emergency medical personnel and military personnel are especially invited to attend, a Santa Maria Fire Department spokesman said.

Social distancing and other COVID-19 protocols will be observed at the events, officials said.

Skydivers are scheduled to jump at 8:45 a.m., 9:03 a.m., 9:45 a.m. and 10:03 a.m., accented with red, white and blue streamers, trailing smoke and carrying a 1,200-square-foot American flag.

Music and barbecued food will be included in the event. For more information, call Skydive Santa Barbara at 805-740-0000.

Early morning ceremonies are planned at individual Santa Maria Fire Department stations, a department spokesman said.

Activities are scheduled to begin at 7:20 a.m. when apparatus is pulled out of the bays and parked in front of the department’s five stations. Then at 7:30 a.m., those in attendance will be asked to gather around each station’s flagpole.

After sounding the fire station tones, a brief message of remembrance will be delivered, the American flag will be lowered to half-staff and a traditional series of three sets of five horn blasts will be sounded by the station’s fire engine.

Attendees will observe a minute of silence for reflection before the station’s ranking officer provides brief comments to conclude the ceremony.

Station flags will be returned to full staff at 7:30 p.m., the spokesman said.

Ceremonies will take place at Santa Barbara County Fire Department stations at 9 a.m., spokesman Capt. Daniel Bertucelli said, but details of those events were not available.

Masks will be required in addition to social distancing, Bertucelli said.

Hancock College Fire Academy cadets will conduct a special ceremony at 8:46 a.m. at the college’s Public Safety Training Complex in Lompoc, an academy spokesman said.

The ceremony is for for staff, employees and cadets and not open to the public, said Chris McGuinness, a public affairs and communications analyst for Hancock College.

Cadets in Fire Academy Battalion 148 will climb the Public Safety Training Complex’s multiple-story training tower in full firefighting gear 16 times, then perform a bell-ringing ceremony at the top of the structure in honor of the FDNY firefighters who lost their lives during the attack.

Fire departments have conducted ceremonies every year to remember the victims of the terrorist attacks because Sept. 11, 2001, became the deadliest day in history for U.S. firefighters.

When the Twin Towers collapsed, 343 Fire Department of New York firefighters and paramedics were killed, along with 23 New York City Police Department officers and 37 Port Authority officers.

The 9/11 Flag of Honor Across America Memorial at the Santa Barbara County Courthouse Sunken Gardens in Santa Barbara, scheduled to start at 9 a.m., is one of 60 planned in cities across the United States.

Sheriff Bill Brown and representatives of area fire departments and other agencies are scheduled to participate in the event that will include reading 50 of the names of people lost in the 9/11 attacks as well as the Feb. 26, 1993, bombing at the World Trade Center.

Another 50 of the names will be read at each of the other 59 ceremony sites.

Members of the Council on Alcoholism and Drug Abuse Teen Court program will present the county with a 9/11 Flag of Honor, which bears the names of all the victims of the two attacks and was previously flown at the 9/11 Memorial and Museum at the World Trade Center site.

Anyone planning to attend should bring a folding chair or blanket, as seating will be extremely limited, a Sheriff’s Office spokeswoman said.