Los Angeles wholesale gasoline prices rose substantially during the week, stopping the drop in prices at many local gas stations and causing a slight uptick in the previous couple of days, according to the Auto Club’s Weekend Gas Watch.
In the Santa Maria-Lompoc-Santa Barbara metropolitan region, the rapid fall in average prices over the previous couple of weeks slowed to a near stop, dropping only 1 cent from last Thursday.
The average price of a gallon of self-serve regular gasoline Thursday morning in the Santa Barbara County area was $5.79, which was 19 cents lower than last month but $1.76 higher than last year, an Auto Club spokesman said.
But it was also just 20 cents lower than the record price of $5.99 a gallon set March 29, according to Gas Watch statistics.
“There continues to be upward pressure on oil prices due to concerns that less Russian oil will enter the global market,” Auto Club spokesman Doug Shupe said.
California’s average price for self-serve regular Thursday was $5.69 a gallon, which was the same a week ago. Nationally, the average price was $4.14, or 2 cents higher than a week ago.
The highest price per gallon Thursday among the eight metropolitan areas monitored by Weekend Gas Watch was in the Ventura area, where it remained unchanged from the previous week at $5.80.
Santa Barbara County’s price ranked second, followed by the Los Angeles-Long Beach metro area with an average price of $5.78 per gallon.
Given the instability of gas prices, Shupe had some advice for motorists.
“As we get closer to the peak driving season of the year, the Auto Club encourages drivers to make fuel efficiency part of their daily routine,” he said.
For maximum mileage, Shupe said drivers should keep their tires properly inflated, follow the vehicle manufacturer’s recommended service schedule, avoid “jackrabbit” starts and hard acceleration, minimize air-conditioner use, use cruise control when feasible and drive the speed limit — slowing down 5 to 10 mph can increase fuel mileage by 14%.
He also said those who have long commutes should consider carpooling.