SLO County expands vaccines to those with high-risk conditions and disabilities, other groups

San Luis Obispo County residents with high-risk medical conditions and disabilities, caregivers providing in-home care, emergency personnel, and food and agriculture workers now are eligible to receive the COVID-19 vaccine, county public health officials said Wednesday.
Vaccines at county public health sites also are being expanded for educators, who previously could only access vaccines through the county Office of Education.
“We are thrilled to now offer vaccines to these vulnerable residents who have waited patiently for their turn. This is an important milestone for our community," county Health Officer Dr. Penny Borenstein said.
The group of individuals who qualify for high-risk conditions is somewhat small, and includes those with cancer, chronic pulmonary disease, severe kidney issues, Down Syndrome and sickle cell anemia, Borenstein said.
A full list of qualifying conditions is available on recoverslo.org. Those making appointments will be permitted to self-attest to their condition and are not required to provide documentation.
Around 5,500 new first-dose appointments will be available next week for eligible individuals at county vaccine sites in San Luis Obispo, Paso Robles and Arroyo Grande, according to the Public Health Department.
Registration for appointments is available online at recoverslo.org/en/vaccine-registration.aspx or by calling the county Assistance Center at 805-543-2444 or 805-781-4280.
Daily COVID-19 cases
The Santa Barbara County Public Health Department reported 41 new COVID-19 cases and one death from the illness on Wednesday.
According to county public health data, 32,474 total COVID-19 cases have been confirmed and 254 cases remain active.
The individual whose death was reported Wednesday was an Orcutt resident between the ages of 50 and 69. Confirmed COVID-19 deaths now total 425, according to county data.
Forty-six individuals are currently hospitalized for COVID-19, including 13 in the intensive care unit — a low for the county not seen in three months.
In Santa Maria, 68 out of 10,942 total cases remain active and 149 individuals have died.
In Orcutt, 14 out of 1,716 total cases remain active and 28 individuals have died.
In Lompoc, 23 out of 3,404 total cases remain active and 46 individuals have died.
In the Santa Ynez Valley area of Solvang, Buellton, Los Olivos, Los Alamos, Santa Ynez and Ballard, seven out of 966 total cases remain active and 17 individuals have died.
In the North County area of Sisquoc, Casmalia, Garey, Cuyama, New Cuyama and Guadalupe, five out of 1,241 total cases remain active and 21 individuals have died.
The San Luis Obispo County Public Health Department reported 39 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, for a total of 19,966 total cases and 280 active cases.
