SLO County opens COVID-19 vaccines to residents 50 and up; new appointments offered in SB County

The San Luis Obispo County Public Health Department has opened COVID-19 vaccine eligibility to all residents age 50 and older, a county public health spokeswoman said Monday.
Both San Luis Obispo and Santa Barbara counties also are offering new vaccine appointments in the near future, although appointments in Santa Barbara County continue to be fairly limited.
Beginning early next week, San Luis Obispo County residents 50 and up will be able to access appointments at public health vaccination sites as well as through local pharmacies and other providers, according to spokeswoman Michelle Shoresman.
A total of 10,000 first-dose appointments will be available next week for all eligible groups, which also include residents 16 and older with high-risk conditions, agriculture and food workers, educators and emergency workers, Shoresman said.
“More people can now get the safe and effective vaccines that will help us end this pandemic,” county Health Officer Dr. Penny Borenstein said. “Risk for severe illness or death from COVID-19 increases with age, and we are happy to begin vaccinating community members age 50 and older.”
Registration for vaccine appointments in San Luis Obispo County is available online at recoverslo.org/en/covid-19-vaccines-in-slo-county.aspx. Those who need assistance also can call the County Phone Assistance Center at 805-543-2444 or 805-781-4280.
Santa Barbara County officials announced the availability of a limited number of vaccination appointments for those 65 and older on Tuesday in Santa Barbara and Thursday in Lompoc.
Appointments will be offered from 9:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Tuesday at the Hilton Santa Barbara Beachfront Resort, and during the same time frame Thursday at the Dick DeWees Community and Senior Center in Lompoc.
For more information about COVID-19 vaccines in Santa Barbara County, visit publichealthsbc.org/vaccine, or call 211 and select option 4.
Daily COVID-19 cases
The Santa Barbara County Public Health Department reported 63 new COVID-19 cases over the March 20 to 21 weekend, followed by 14 new cases on Monday.
In total, 32,873 cases have been confirmed in the county and 170 cases remain active, according to county public health data.
Of the 63 weekend cases, 38 were reported Saturday followed by 25 on Sunday, according to county data.
As of Monday, 40 individuals were hospitalized for COVID-19, including 14 individuals in the intensive care unit.
In Santa Maria, 49 out of 11,091 total cases remain active and 151 individuals have died.
In Orcutt, four out of 1,730 total cases remain active and 28 individuals have died.
In Lompoc, 35 out of 3,468 total cases remain active and 53 individuals have died.
In the Santa Ynez Valley area of Solvang, Buellton, Los Olivos, Los Alamos, Santa Ynez and Ballard, six out of 979 total cases remain active and 17 individuals have died.
In the North County area of Sisquoc, Casmalia, Garey, Cuyama, New Cuyama and Guadalupe, one out of 1,258 total cases remains active and 22 individuals have died.
The San Luis Obispo County Public Health Department reported 43 new COVID-19 cases over the weekend, followed by 28 new cases on Monday.
According to county public health data, confirmed COVID-19 cases in the county now total 20,260, and 188 cases remain active.
Concerned about COVID-19?
