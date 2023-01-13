The search for a boy that was swept away in flood waters near San Miguel reached a fifth day Friday.
The San Luis Obispo County Sheriff's Office said that outside agencies have concluded their assistance with the search. Rescuers are looking for 5-year-old Kyle Doan, who's described as having short dirty blond hair, hazel eyes, is 4 feet tall and weighing 52 pounds. He was last seen wearing a black puffer jacket with a red liner, blue jeans, blue and gray Nike tennis shoes.
Doan was swept away by raging flood waters at San Marcos Road near San Miguel. He was traveling in an SUV with his mother on their way to school when the vehicle was caught up in the flood waters from Monday's major storm. Lindsy Doan, Kyle's mother, was rescued. Search and rescue teams have only been able to find one of Kyle Doan's tennis shoes.
On Friday, search efforts were continuing with sheriff's Dive and Search personnel along with CHP air operations. Outside agencies and the California National Guard halted their assistance, sheriff's spokesperson Tony Cipolla said Friday.
"The Sheriff's Office would like to express its thanks to those agencies who assisted with the search for Kyle," Cipolla said.
The search operation Friday was set to take place where San Marcos creek empties into the Salinas River. Additionally, search teams continue to monitor San Marcos creek levels and recheck areas as necessary as water levels and conditions change, Cipolla said, adding that future search operations will be conducted on a "continuous but limited basis as weather permits."
Over 100 guardsmen assisted in the search on Wednesday and Thursday as about 200 officers from various agencies were engaged in the search. Search and Rescue and dive personnel from San Luis Obispo County, Santa Barbara County, Ventura County, Sacramento County, Santa Clara County and Kern County sheriff's offices have assisted in the search.
The sheriff's office asked for the public's cooperation by not conducting self-initiated searches.
"These searches can actually be a detriment to our ongoing search operations," Cipolla said.