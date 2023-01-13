Search and Rescue.jpg

The search for a boy that was swept away in flood waters near San Miguel reached a fifth day Friday.

The San Luis Obispo County Sheriff's Office said that outside agencies have concluded their assistance with the search. Rescuers are looking for 5-year-old Kyle Doan, who's described as having short dirty blond hair, hazel eyes, is 4 feet tall and weighing 52 pounds. He was last seen wearing a black puffer jacket with a red liner, blue jeans, blue and gray Nike tennis shoes.

Doan  was swept away by raging flood waters at San Marcos Road near San Miguel. He was traveling in an SUV with his mother on their way to school when the vehicle was caught up in the flood waters from Monday's major storm. Lindsy Doan, Kyle's mother, was rescued. Search and rescue teams have only been able to find one of Kyle Doan's tennis shoes.

