On Tuesday, search operations were conducted throughout the day, sheriff's spokesman Tony Cipolla said. Resources used for Tuesday's search included the Sheriff's Search and Rescue Team, USAR (Underwater Search and Rescue) Team, Drone Team, deputies, detectives and air operations.
On Wednesday, the sheriffs received mutual aid resources from other law enforcement agencies including Dive Team members, Search and Rescue team members, and K9 units from Ventura County and Santa Barbara County.
Additionally, the Sacramento County Sheriff's Office has supplied personnel with sonar equipment to aid in the search.
"We thank our mutual aid partners for helping us with the search while having to deal with rain-related incidents in their own counties," Cipolla said. "Search efforts will continue the rest of the day and will continue tomorrow as well if warranted."
The search operations had to be halted Monday after approximately five hours due to weather conditions making it unsafe for first responders to continue their efforts, Cipolla said Tuesday.
Doan, the missing boy, is described as having short dirty blond hair, hazel eyes and is 4 feet tall and 52 pounds. He was last seen wearing a black puffer jacket with a red liner, blue jeans and blue and gray Nike tennis shoes.
Cipolla urged the public to not conduct self-initiated searches and put themselves in harm's way and "become a victim requiring resources that would otherwise be used for searching."
The office reported Wednesday afternoon that the first wave of over 100 national guardsmen arrived on the scene to assist with the search for Doan. The remainder of the guards will arrive Thursday to continue to assist with the search as conditions permit.