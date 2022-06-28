Officials in San Luis Obispo County on Tuesday declined to file criminal charges against a Lompoc Fire Department chief following an alleged domestic violence-related incident in Cambria last month, according to a District Attorney's Office spokesman.
Also on Tuesday, Welch, 55, formally announced she will retire on July 20, said Samantha Scroggin, a Lompoc spokeswoman.
Welch was booked into San Luis Obispo County Jail at 11:42 p.m. May 29, according to records. Sheriff's dispatch logs show deputies responded to a report of spousal abuse in the 7200 block of Moonstone Drive. The report was the only domestic violence-related dispatch in Cambria that Saturday, according to logs.
Deputy District Attorney Eric Dobroth said there wasn't sufficient evidence to charge Welch with a crime.
"Criminal charges cannot be filed unless our office believes the charges can be proven beyond a reasonable doubt, to a unanimous jury, with the admissible evidence and considering all reasonably foreseeable defenses," Dobroth said. "Based on the totality of the investigation presented to our office, that standard could not be met."
The Santa Barbara County District Attorney's Office has declined to file charges against a Lompoc Police officer arrested in April on suspicion of domestic violence-related charges, due to insufficient evidence, according to a spokeswoman on Thursday.
Lompoc City Manager Dean Albro confirmed Welch was placed on paid leave following an incident in San Luis Obispo County but did not provide details.
"As this matter is an ongoing criminal and administrative investigation, the city of Lompoc will not issue further comment at this time," Albro said. Efforts to reach Welch on Tuesday were not successful.
Scroggin said that Battalion Chief Scott Nunez has been appointed to act as interim fire chief until a person is hired to fill the position.
Welch was sworn in as fire chief Aug. 17, 2021 after moving from Colorado to accept the position. She has more than 31 years of experience as a firefighter and is originally from California.
"[Welch] expressed her appreciation for the opportunity to serve the city of Lompoc and the fine individuals of Lompoc City Fire Department," Scroggin said. "The city thanks chief Welch for her leadership, and is grateful for the many contributions she made to the city and fire department during her tenure as Lompoc fire chief."