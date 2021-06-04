A small vegetation fire broke out near the Lompoc Federal Correctional Complex before it was knocked down by crews on Friday.
The fire was reported shortly before 1 p.m. near the intersection of Santa Lucia Canyon Road and Klein Boulevard, according to emergency radio scanner reports.
The fire grew to 1 1/2 acres before it was knocked down shortly after 1 p.m.
Several units responded to the incident, dubbed the Prison incident, including from the Santa Barbara County and Vandenberg fire departments.