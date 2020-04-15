Snapshots: Coronavirus in Santa Maria Valley
Signs of the times

Snapshots: Coronavirus in Santa Maria Valley

Businesses and individuals are trying to lighten the load of coronavirus concerns and quarantine.

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+4
Lompoc High School thanks, congratulates Class of 2020 with gym mural
Education

Lompoc High School thanks, congratulates Class of 2020 with gym mural

  • Updated

Principal Paul Bommersbach began work late last week on a mural on the southern wall of the Lompoc High gym that includes the names of the 360 members of this year’s senior class, as well as a couple messages of support for the class. That move is in addition to a large banner that the school has begun publicly displaying around the city to congratulate the class on its accomplishments, despite what turned out to be an abbreviated final year.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News