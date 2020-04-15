Snapshots: Coronavirus in Santa Maria Valley
- Staff report
-
-
- Updated
An arrest warrant was issued Friday for a Lompoc man who is a wanted on suspicion of felony gun possession and child endangerment stemming from an alleged domestic violence incident on North I Street.
- Updated
The Lompoc Federal Penitentiary has the highest number of cases among prisons nationwide with 67 inmates confirmed positive, according to data Tuesday from Santa Barbara County and the Bureau of Prisons.
- Updated
Principal Paul Bommersbach began work late last week on a mural on the southern wall of the Lompoc High gym that includes the names of the 360 members of this year’s senior class, as well as a couple messages of support for the class. That move is in addition to a large banner that the school has begun publicly displaying around the city to congratulate the class on its accomplishments, despite what turned out to be an abbreviated final year.
- Updated
Santa Barbara County has confirmed 15 new COVID-19 cases as of Thursday, 10 of which are among inmates in the federal penitentiary in Lompoc, bringing the total to 243 cases.
- Updated
An outbreak of coronavirus reported at Lompoc prison on Wednesday has grown to dozens of cases, including 12 inmates who were hospitalized, according to Santa Barbara County health officials.
- Updated
Santa Barbara County confirmed 21 additional coronavirus cases Wednesday for a total of 334, with numbers in the outbreak at the Federal Penit…
- Updated
Santa Barbara County has confirmed 17 additional COVID-19 cases for a total of 260 cases, with numbers continuing to grow in an outbreak at the Federal Penitentiary in Lompoc, public health officials said at a Friday press conference.
- Updated
Nearly a month after noticing COVID-19 symptoms and two weeks after leaving the hospital himself, Louis Meza is still locked in a battle with the virus, but this time it's his wife he's supporting as she fights for her life.
- Updated
A motion filed Friday by the Santa Barbara County District Attorney's Office asked a Superior Court judge to not reduce the bail for a suspect charged in connection to the alleged shooting death of a Lompoc teenager on March 25.
Pierce Chiropractic & Sports Injury Center providing free chiropractic services Saturday, April 11, for first responders
- Updated
With many Central Coast businesses closed and nonessential employees being forced to work from home, one industry that is working overtime is …