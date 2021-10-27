Most of the soil in the roughly 17,846 acres that burned in the Alisal fire sustained either low or moderate damage, with damage considered high in only a small percentage of the area, according to a report released this week.

That bodes well for the recovery of vegetation torched by the fire that broke out Oct. 11 but is still not considered 100% contained, despite the storm that dropped an average of 1.22 inches of rain on the Gaviota Coast this week.

“It’s about 99.9% contained,” Andrew Madsen, public information officer for Los Padres National Forest, said Wednesday. “The amount of rainfall we got was enough to dampen down the hot spots.”

He added that the U.S. Forest Service was still conducting overflights using infrared imaging to look for areas harboring smoldering fuel or lingering heat.

“I anticipate that within the next 48 hours we’ll have an announcement that it’s 100% [contained],” Madsen said.

He said all in all, getting relatively light rain on the area so soon worked out well because it aided final suppression efforts without causing additional damage.

“We got enough rain to get good saturation but not enough to get debris flows,” he said.

Capt. Daniel Bertucelli, public information officer for the Santa Barbara County Fire Department, said his agency has repaired damage caused by suppression efforts on the lower portion of the burn area.

“It’s in our rearview mirror,” Bertucelli said, adding that about 7 p.m. Sunday, unified command turned over responsibility for the fire to Los Padres, which is repairing suppression damage in the upper burn area.

But repairing damage directly caused by the flames is still very much in the forward view for federal, state and local agencies as well as the private individuals who actually own most of the land within the burn area.

Private land owners are responsible for repairing wildfire damage on their own property, fire officials said.

According to the Forest Service’s Burned Area Emergency Response team, 11,954 of the acres burned, or 67%, are under private ownership, with only 3,403 acres, or 19%, within the Los Padres National Forest.

Another 1,583 acres belong to local government, and 905 acres are owned by the state.

The BAER team’s soil burn severity assessment shows 65% of the soil within the fire perimeter sustained low or very-low damage or was unburned by the flames, with 34% of the damage considered moderate.

In the areas with low damage, burned vegetation will generally recover to prefire conditions within one to two years, according to a BAER explanation of soil burn severity assessments.

The risk for accelerated runoff, erosion, flooding and debris flows in and below low-damage areas is less than where soil is moderately damaged.

In moderately damaged soil, plant roots may be scorched but are rarely consumed, but the tree canopy may remain intact only in riparian areas, where the recovery of understory vegetation can take three to five years, increasing the risk of flooding and debris flows.

Only 1% of the land in the Alisal burn area sustained what’s considered a high level of damage, which is the result of hotter flames burning for a longer period of time, according to the BAER explanation.

In high-damage soil areas, the small roots of shrubs and grasses are usually completely burned, and seed sources for some grasses are also burned up, preventing those species from returning to prefire conditions for five years or more.

While the intact root systems of fire-adapted shrubs and vegetation like bear clover, manzanita and deer brush will allow them to sprout back within two to three years, all the trees are usually killed in high-damaged soil areas.

It can take many years for trees to return to the area without a replanting program, according to the BAER explanation.

Because the surface organic material has been vaporized and minerals altered by the heat, even moderate rain can cause the soil to erode, washing sediment into creeks and potentially causing debris flows.

BAER team experts will soon release recommendations for steps to minimize the fire’s impacts on the environment, Madsen said, and those will be published on the BAER page on the Inciweb site.