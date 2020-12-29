Solvang annual Christmas tree burn cancelled, city to provide tree pickup for residents

People wait at a food truck as a pile of Christmas trees burn at the Santa Inés Mission in 2019, closing out the Solvang Julefest Celebration.
Len Wood, Staff file
With the cancellation of Solvang's
annual Christmas tree burn at Old Mission Santa Inés due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the city will offer curbside pickup services for the disposal of Christmas trees.
Residents are being asked to remove all ornaments, tinsel and base, and to leave trees by the curb for Waste Management to collect during the week of Jan. 4.
Solvang City Manager Xenia Bradford explained that despite COVID-19, the city had considered all options to hold the tree burn — Solvang's long-standing tradition.
"However, due to concern of creating an unintended gathering due to COVID-19 and logistical considerations, the city will not be holding a tree burn this year," Bradford said. "The city thanks the mission for historically allowing the city to hold the tree burn on their property, and respectfully asks that trees should not be dropped off at the mission."
If pickup is missed, residents are asked to call 805-922-2121 to schedule a free pickup.
Santa Barbara County Fire firefighters burn a pile of Christmas trees at the Santa Ines Mission on Friday night, closing the Solvang Julefest Celebration.
Harry Mullin poses for a picture by Andrew Bunke as a pile of Christmas trees burn at the Santa Ines Mission on Friday night, closing the Solvang Julefest Celebration.
People wait at a food truck as a pile of Christmas trees burn at the Santa Ines Mission on Friday night, closing the Solvang Julefest Celebration.
Kids hide from the heat of a burning pile of Christmas trees at the Santa Ines Mission on Friday night, closing the Solvang Julefest Celebration.
Lisa André covers lifestyle and local news for Santa Ynez Valley News and Lompoc Record.
