Solvang annual Christmas tree burn cancelled, city to provide tree pickup for residents

With the cancellation of Solvang's annual Christmas tree burn at Old Mission Santa Inés due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the city will offer curbside pickup services for the disposal of Christmas trees.

Residents are being asked to remove all ornaments, tinsel and base, and to leave trees by the curb for Waste Management to collect during the week of Jan. 4.

Solvang City Manager Xenia Bradford explained that despite COVID-19, the city had considered all options to hold the tree burn — Solvang's long-standing tradition.

"However, due to concern of creating an unintended gathering due to COVID-19 and logistical considerations, the city will not be holding a tree burn this year," Bradford said. "The city thanks the mission for historically allowing the city to hold the tree burn on their property, and respectfully asks that trees should not be dropped off at the mission."

If pickup is missed, residents are asked to call 805-922-2121 to schedule a free pickup.

