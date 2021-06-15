Solvang is back in business with removal of mask mandates, expansion of vaccinations and the state’s reopening. On deck: Juneteenth, Music in the Park, Independence Day Parade and Fall Festival.
On Monday, the council unanimously approved extensions of its marketing contract and Solvang Visitors Center management contract, put out requests for proposal for marketing and tourism-centric programs, and approved the first reading of an ordinance licensing electric trolleys in the city.
City Manager Xenia Bradford said all tiered restrictions put in place in response to COVID-19 are being removed except for mega events defined as 5,000 people for indoor settings or 10,00 people for outdoor settings.
“Other than that, we are back in business as usual,” Bradford said.
Solvang’s first post-pandemic-closure public event will be Saturday’s Juneteenth celebration in Solvang Park. The oldest, nationally celebrated commemoration of African American emancipation in the United States began in Galveston, Texas, in 1865.
Saturday’s free, public event from 4 to 7 p.m. will include performances by Afro-Brazilian troupe Banda Alegria, maculele stick dance, capoeira martial arts demonstration, and Santa Ynez Valley Jazz Band, glitter tattoos and face painting for the kids, and plenty of open lawn for picnic blankets. Southern-style barbecue with vegetarian options also will be available for purchase from Buellton-based High on the Hog Catering.
Music in the Park, a weekly series traditionally run throughout the summer, begins Wednesday, June 23. Solvang’s Independence Day Parade begins at 11 a.m. July 4. And plans are in the works for the Fall Festival.
The city also stands to receive $1.3 million from the American Rescue Plan, a federal program which would help the city recoup some of its $2 million in revenue losses that resulted from reduced transient occupancy and sales tax during the halt of tourism in 2020, Bradford said.
Tourism numbers are already at a multiyear high in Solvang, according to transient occupancy tax figures published by the city’s finance department.
Figures for April 2021, the latest available, show “TOT revenue for that month exceeded any of the past three years,” reported Scott Shuemake, president of IDK Events, which contracts with the city to provide marketing and event management.
“It’s exciting to see how Solvang is continuing to evolve, and it’s exciting to share with the world some of the new things that are happening while continuing to promote and amplify all of the reasons people should be coming to begin with,” Shoemake said.
While new events and modern offerings are promoted by the company, response to social media posts continues to peak with images of the city’s iconic Danish-style architecture, horses and aebleskiver.
The council Monday unanimously agreed to: extend IDK’s marketing contract through Dec. 31; extend through Sept. 30 its contract with Central Coast Marketing to run the Solvang Visitors Center, including increasing service hours to seven days per week; establish an oversight marketing committee as an advisory body to the city to oversee marketing strategy recommendations, budget oversight, and monitor marketing efforts; and develop a comprehensive request for proposal for marketing services.
The council also voted 4-0, with Mayor Pro Tem Claudio Orona recusing herself, to establish a licensing program for electric trolleys in Solvang. Any applicant would face a public hearing and must comply with various regulations, including providing ADA-accessible vehicles, staffing drivers who hold commercial licenses with passenger endorsement, and operating at 25 mph or slower and only on streets with speed limits of 35 mph or slower.
The ordinance would allow the trolley to sub in for horses when temperatures are too high for the animals to work, but the permit could be granted to anyone who applies. The city also can suspend or revoke licenses, and will determine the accepted routes.
In addition, the council adopted a common legislative platform to express, in general terms, support or opposition of various legislative efforts that impact local jurisdictions and the city of Solvang. Unanimously adopted, the platform allows the mayor or, in his/her stead, mayor pro tem or city manager, to sign correspondence expressing the city’s position without taking each item to council for approval. The seven-page document expresses council views on subjects from workers’ compensation to general governance, finance, public protection, transportation and public works, resources and the environment, community development and the public library.
“Yay for local control and city autonomy,” Orona said.