Solvang business owner helps New York bury its dead

The footage that seems to show an alarming spectacle of huge, indiscriminate graves takes place at Hart Island, a one-mile stretch of land that New York City has used to bury what Flynn calls “the transient, the poor, the forgotten,” whose bodies are unclaimed or unidentified or whose families can’t afford burials. The facility has been in use for over 150 years and is the final resting place of more than a million bodies. That so many have died alone and destitute is a tragedy in itself, and surely a sign of many injustices. But what it is not, stresses Flynn, is a place where New York is dumping bodies into unmarked graves with no way of keeping track of their final resting place.

Another grisly spectacle that has become a source of fear and, occasionally, hysteria, is the image of bodies being stored in large refrigeration trucks. With local mortuaries overwhelmed, the government has been using these trucks to store bodies before they are laid to rest. “I understand that this is kind of an off-putting spectacle for some people, but the fact is that bodies need to be kept in refrigeration, and these mom-and-pop mortuaries just don’t have the space to do that right now,” said Flynn. “We’re in the middle of a pandemic, and that’s the reality.”