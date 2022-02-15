The 100-year anniversary of the Solvang Chamber of Commerce was celebrated in the rain Tuesday when community members gathered in the courtyard behind Mortensen's Bakery to witness the burial of a commemorative time capsule loaded with historical items contributed by local businesses.
The location of the burial, 487 Atterdag Road, was where Dania Hall stood 100 years ago when it housed the first Chamber meeting in 1921. The organization was originally founded as the Solvang Businessmen’s Association comprised of six business owners who were committed to forming a prosperous town.
According to Chamber Executive Director Tracy Beard, the capsule — a 10-gallon plastic bucket provided by Valley Hardware — will be opened by community leaders 25 years in the future as a meaningful look back to the past.
Historically, the burial of time capsules has been used as a deliberate method for communicating with people in the future, with a cache of goods representing a recorded past.
The Chamber, which serves the town's business community, officially turned 100 on Jan. 16, 2021. The occasion was marked with the dedication of an American flag which had been flown on the town's behalf in Washington, D.C., on Feb. 5, 2021, at the request of U.S. Rep. Salud Carbajal.
Beard dedicated the commemorative flag to the city's business community at the April 26, 2021, council meeting where Mayor Charlie Uhrig accepted it and agreed to find a place to display it honorably at City Hall.
As an extension of that dedication, local businesses were invited to contribute a piece of history to the time capsule prior to its burial on Tuesday afternoon.
Elverhøj Museum of History and Art, a cultural staple in the community since 1988, added a pair of Danish clogs, baked goods from Olsen's Danish Village Bakery, photographs, a bottle of Danish whiskey and a pair of sunglasses.
According to museum Executive Director Esther Jacobsen Bates, items they contributed included a 220-page book chronicling the history of the city of Solvang, titled "The Spirit of Solvang: A History of the Danish Capital of America," featuring pictures of the time's capsule location in Solvang's early years as well as present day, and a Solvang centennial calendar with "this day in Solvang" highlights through the decades.
“My hope is that the contents of the capsule provide a glimpse of present-day Solvang for future generations and offer a better understanding of the town’s evolution and growth,” said Jacobsen Bates.
The Solvang Book Loft also contributed, according to Elaine Revelle, the shop's longtime bookkeeperer.
One item of significance included in the capsule was an apology letter and a Danish flag submitted by a repentant tourist who had visited Solvang in the spring of 1970.
"Seems a college graduate was visiting Solvang from the Midwest a number of years ago and as a prank/bad idea swiped a flag from the town's display," Revelle said, noting that the story had been shared with her by a local. Later, regretting his actions, the individual preserved the flag and mailed it to the Chamber along with an extensive, apology letter signed by 'A shamefaced and anonymous thief.'"
The Book Loft, which celebrated its 50th anniversary in November 2020 with owner Kathy Mullins at the helm has been a member of the Chamber since its inception, Revelle said.
"Kathy's late husband, Gary, had been president of the earlier group, Solvang Businessmen's Association, and I'm sure The Book Loft had been a member there since the store opened in 1970," she said. "But there are many others who fall in that same category."
The city of Solvang also celebrated its 110th year anniversary in January 2021.