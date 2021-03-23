Solvang City Council continues push to adjust uptick in Sheriff's proposed budget

Law enforcement accounts for 25% of the city’s discretionary fund expenditures, Bradford said.

In February, the four cities penned a joint letter expressing their surprise, dismay and concern over the increases which they said far exceeded affordability.

The four cities issued contracts of dispute which calls for a 30-day dispute resolution period which would have expired March 14, but on March 4, Brown submitted a request to extend dispute resolution another 45 days.

Bradford said contract cities have been working collaboratively on the budgeting issue, and are in discussion with the Sheriff’s Office, county auditor/controller and county executive officer, some of whom have expressed “concerns about the budget and the disproportional share the cities pay,” Bradford said.

In their latest letter, cities asked specifically for the Sheriff’s Office to acknowledge the increase of billed hours outside contract hours, reverse charges, and eliminate those hours from the 2021-22 calculation.

Bradford said the Sheriff’s Office has been providing supporting documents as requested.

“The cities have also agreed to hire a mutual financial review contractor to work for all four of the cities independently to review the models,” she said.

In its letter, Solvang added a request that the county commit to a collaborative and transparent process in future billing and in the true-up costs.