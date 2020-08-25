Solvang City Council creates branding, design committee; appoints first 5 members

Solvang City Council members made good on their campaign promise to bring change to Solvang leadership Monday when they voted unanimously to establish the Branding and Design Committee and appointed its first five members.

Rene Kaerskov, Esther Jacobsen Bates, Jennifer Dryden Hess, Brett Marchi and Halina Wyluda-Kazmierczak will serve as the first members of the committee, which replaces the city’s disbanded Board of Architectural Review.

“One of the smartest things this council did was open this up to the Valley, because we’re looking for a good mix of qualified people to run a nice, efficient board that anyone can have a great experience with and be successful in Solvang,” said Mayor Ryan Toussaint, who attended remotely.

In February, the council voted 3-1 to restructure the Board of Architectural Review with new direction, increased qualification requirements for appointees to the committee, and a new title: Branding and Design Committee. Councilman Daniel Johnson dissented and Mayor Ryan Toussaint was absent. The committee also will be defined in the municipal code, a step never taken for the old BAR.

According to the approved resolution, the BDC is to be comprised of three professional members from the combined fields of architecture, design, architectural history, urban design and Danish culture. The remaining two public members may represent related fields.

Members shall serve one year, with terms expiring each Dec. 31, though any member may be removed at any time by a vote of three members of the City Council.