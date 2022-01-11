Solvang City Council members responded Monday to the rising tide of COVID-19 in voting unanimously to rescind its planned opening of Copenhagen Drive on Feb. 1.

The village’s main street will remain closed to motorized traffic indefinitely while staff assesses the ongoing pandemic situation and further researches reopening options at a future date.

“We can’t keep kicking the can down (the road) and not make a decision, but who can plan anything? We get different messages from the (Centers for Disease Control and Prevention) as the situation evolves. I agree with Councilmember (Jim) Thomas that we should postpone this, see what the situation looks like and make a decision then,” said Mayor Pro Tem Claudia “Clau” Orona.

In March 2020, the state, county and, subsequently, the city of Solvang declared the COVID-19 pandemic emergency. The city of Solvang also declared an economic cessation emergency as a result of state- and county-mandated closures of retail and tourism businesses.

Three months later, as the state relaxed the closure mandate, the Solvang City Council approved the temporary closure of Copenhagen Drive between Alisal Road and First Street and between First Street and Second Street to vehicular traffic. The closure, which resulted in the loss of 55 parking spaces, allowed businesses to expand outdoors to comply with social distancing requirements and to increase the number of visitors Solvang could “safely accommodate,” according to a staff report.

As summer rolled into fall, the council unanimously agreed to extend that closure through October 2021 to provide stability in a time of ever-changing mandates, allow businesses to plan for a timeline certain rather than continue awaiting short-term decisions by lawmakers, and to learn how the closures will impact businesses, visitors and residents during winter months.

At its Dec. 13 meeting, the council directed city staff to begin tearing down the outdoor parklets by Jan. 31 to make room for the street’s reopening Feb. 1, research the community’s response to the reopening, keep in touch with businesses regarding customer response to reopening, and other communities’ reopening designs which have included one-way streets alongside parklets.

Monday’s decision comes in the face of the rise of the omicron variant, extension of state masking mandates until at least Feb. 15 and strained medical care facilities statewide.

“I move we withdraw the Feb. 1 date of closure and leave it as is with staff working with businesses and within our own staff to come up with a plan to look at a permanent closure,” Thomas said.

“I’m not opposed to closing Copenhagen and making a corridor ... but it should be done right. It’s not going to be done by the five of us. We need to see renderings, costs, who’s going to pay for it. It would be a great project to include in the General Plan where more people can have input and we can see how it impacts circulation … ,” Orona said.

Other business

The Solvang City Council voted unanimously to adopt an addendum to the 2011 Water Systems Master Plan Update Final Environmental Impact Report. It also approved the Revised River Wells Project which shifts downstream the proposed draft from the river underflow when new wells are established. Upon creating new wells, the city will abandon well 7A so as to reduce impact on neighboring water users including Alisal Ranch.

“As you heard earlier, we’re still under a drought. We have a problem. We don’t have enough water in the long term to take care of this city and we need this well or wells, there are two of them,” said Councilman Mark Infanti.

“The state water supply came down to 5% this year, and they told us zero next year. It’s going to get a heck of a lot worse … I really think we need to approve this and let this go forward so that we can take care of the city,” he continued.

In other action, the council:

— Reappointed Cheryl Shallanberger to the Tourism Advisory Committee for the term ending Dec. 31, 2022. Shallenberger had previously been appointed but resigned when the meeting times were scheduled outside her availability. The committee has since changed its meeting time again to one that meets her schedule, and she remained interested in serving, City Manager Xenia Bradford reported.

— Reviewed the city’s Grant Funding Policy for nonprofit organization for fiscal period 2022-24. As part of the annual budget process and financial plan development, the City Council will continue to focus grants on organizations which provide services for Solvang residents with priority given to funding for senior citizen services.