With little discussion and no fanfare, Solvang City Council members on Monday unanimously approved the first reading of an ordinance establishing a tourism advisory committee.

No members of the public spoke on the issue which, if approved upon second reading, would establish the body.

Solvang’s Tourism Advisory Committee (TAC) would be tasked with making recommendations to the council regarding tourism and marketing initiatives and plans, the feasibility and effectiveness of tourism and marketing initiatives and plans, the selection of consultants and their scopes of work, and marketing budget allocations.

“As you would recall, the prior structure with (Solvang Conference & Visitors Bureau) was where the control was kind of shifted almost entirely to that nonprofit organization, while after that the control or consideration of marketing were completely shifted to (the) City Council, and with you having broader responsibility over city matters, this advisory committee is proposed to really represent the community and be an advisory body to you,” explained City Manager Xenia Bradford.

Electric trolleys, parking solutions on their way to Solvang Electric trolleys are heading for the streets in Solvang, Copenhagen Drive will remain a pedestrian precinct until at least October, parking meters may be on their way to town, and COVID-era signage will come down by the end of July as community opening continues, Solvang City Council members decided Monday.

If approved when next on the council agenda, the committee will consist of up to seven members serving two-year terms. Each member of the City Council would appoint one member to the committee, with two additional members selected from the pool of applicants by a majority vote of the council.

City Councilman Mark Infanti said activation of the commission couldn’t come soon enough for him.

“We have all these contracts coming up, the visitors center, it would be nice to have this group available to review those RFPs, new marketing ideas, the website stuff, everything that we need to get done for the city, so I’m just impatient,” he said.

Members must represent a cross section of the community including as many of the following categories as possible: large hotel, small hotel, large retailer, small retailer, shopping center, restaurant, cultural-visual and/or performing arts, real estate, local attraction, or a profession within the marketing community.

TAC members must be Solvang residents unless the City Council determines an individual who is not a resident is needed for a particular expertise or background.

City Councilman Robert Clarke asked that one seat be reserved to represent the general population.

“I’d like to have somebody that has nothing to do with any of those things. Just one person on the committee. Somebody who lives here, maybe works in Santa Barbara and drives their kids to soccer, because that’s kind of what a majority of our constituents or residents are, just regular Joes and Janes that live here and have nothing to do with Copenhagen Drive, but everything that happens in the city affects them,” Clarke said.