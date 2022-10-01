Solvang State of the City 3.png

Solvang City Manager Xenia Bradford addresses local leaders and members of the community in a prerecorded presentation during the State of the City event in 2021 at the Solvang Veterans Memorial Hall.

 City of Solvang, Contributed

Solvang City Manager Xenia Bradford Friday submitted her resignation from the position she has held since 2019. Her resignation is effective immediately.

A two-sentence news release issued by the City of Solvang at 5 p.m. Friday, provided no information regarding the cause of her departure, terms of the parting, nor who will serve as interim city manager.

In submitting her resignation, Bradford said, "Both parties came to an amicable agreement to pursue different paths.” 

