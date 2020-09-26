Solvang committee votes to reopen Copenhagen Drive access to Parking Lot 2

Solvang Branding and Design Committee members voted unanimously Wednesday to reopen Copenhagen Drive access to Parking Lot 2.
During the public workshop, committee members also directed city staff to develop cohesive designs for lighting, shading, street barriers, tables and chairs, seating enclosures, planters and signage along Copenhagen Drive, which will remain closed from Alisal Road to 1st Street and 1st to 2nd Street through Oct. 31, 2021.
In March, the state, county and, subsequently, the city of Solvang declared the COVID-19 pandemic emergency. The city of Solvang also declared an economic cessation emergency as a result of state- and county-mandated closures of retail and tourism businesses.
In June, as the state relaxed the closure mandate, the Solvang City Council approved the temporary closure of Copenhagen Drive between Alisal Road and 1st Street and between 1st Street and 2nd Street to vehicular traffic. The closure, which resulted in the loss of 55 parking spaces, allowed businesses to expand outdoors to comply with social distancing requirements and to increase the number of visitors Solvang could “safely accommodate,” according to a staff report.
On Sept. 24, the council unanimously agreed to extend that closure to provide stability in a time of ever-changing mandates, allow businesses to plan for a certain timeline rather than continue awaiting short-term decisions by lawmakers, and to learn how the closures will impact businesses, visitors and residents during winter months.
Wednesday’s workshop, held at Solvang City Hall, was broadcast on YouTube to provide public access and abide by COVID-19 limitations on gathering. Participants were invited to join via internet conferencing or phone calls with a few allowed for in-person comments. The committee and staff also took a break for a 45-minute walking tour of Copenhagen Drive to which the public had been invited.
The project is the first for the new committee, whose members include Brett Marchi, Esther Bates, Jennifer Dryden Hess, Halina Wyluda-Kazmierczak and Rene Kaerskov. Their goal: to set a temporary standard that will create more uniformity, return architectural visibility, reduce clutter and which can be expanded into something permanent should the city move in that direction.
After reviewing traffic patterns that included vehicular and pedestrian traffic, street design and taking into account the alley use during Solvang Farmers Market, the committee unanimously agreed that reopening the traffic lanes on Copenhagen between 2nd Street and Parking Lot 2 would provide better traffic flow and improved public safety.
A lane down the center of Copenhagen also must be kept clear to provide access and working space for emergency vehicles and crews.
Committee members on multiple occasions commented on the struggles businesses have faced during COVID-19 closures and limited reopening. They agreed that, while the initial expansion into the parking areas largely benefited restaurants and tasting rooms, the city should try to allow as many businesses as possible to operate within parameters that work for the community.
The committee also placed limitations on design elements including barring “swap meet canopy structures,” and any structure with enclosed walls and banners. Removal of those elements, committee members said, also would reduce the need for unofficial signage as original signs once again would be visible.
Design elements will be developed with temporary fittings in mind, no new structures and no permanent changes.
Public Works Director/City Engineer Matt van der Linden recommended using existing buildings to support a cable system for committee-recommended lights as they crisscross Copenhagen and LED lights for energy efficiency. He also recommended the committee use, instead of relying entirely on simple bollards, heavy benches and planters for traffic control.
“If the closure is not permanent, those can be reused throughout the city so they won’t go to waste,” van der Linden said.
