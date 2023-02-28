The Solvang City Council voted 3-2 Tuesday to deny an application by The Rainbow House Inc. for streetlight banners and crosswalk painting as a temporary public art installation in June to celebrate Pride Month.
Council members Claudia Orona and Elizabeth Orona voted against the motion.
The decision came after more than an hour of debate and discussion including comments from 16 public speakers.
“It’s the first rule of branding to know who you are and unswervingly stick to it. You don’t confuse; you don’t divide; you don’t alienate visitors or potential visitors by suddenly waging a woke campaign. … That is not inclusive, it’s divisive. This isn’t about gay or straight; this is about a public campaign that would push this ideology in front of our already established and welcoming brand of the City of Solvang,” speaker and Solvang resident Jessie Condit Bengoa told the council.
Bengoa, who described herself as a marketing professional and fifth-generation Danish-American Solvang native, queried whether painting crosswalks for Pride Month would open to the door to doing so “for every holiday that celebrates every color and every creed.”
“First it was a Pride parade through downtown Solvang this past June, then the drag show idea in December. Next it was the Valentine’s Day social media post featuring a gay couple, and now rainbow sidewalks. Again, if you want the city to carry forward with a strong brand in the future, stay true to who and what we are," she said.
Vashti Wilson, among the fewer than 1% of Black people living in Solvang, spoke against painting the crosswalks, but asked the council to accept a third option that would help people feel accepted without creating an either/or situation.
“… Fifth generation Danish doesn’t mean anything. There were other people here before those generations got here and there were people before them,” Wilson said.
Kiel Cavalli, founder of Rainbow House and co-owner of ONEder Child, said he applied for the flag display in an effort to show the community Solvang supports the LGBTQIA+ community.
“Visibility, equality, equity and inclusion is something that we often hear but unfortunately is something that doesn’t tend to include the LGBTQIA+ community. We stand here before you letting you know that your approval of these banners and crosswalks … would send a message to our local community, the queer community and beyond that the City of Solvang hears us, sees us, and supports us,” Cavalli said.
Council Members Elizabeth Orona and Clau Orona expressed concern the painted sidewalks could endanger equestrian safety. Claudia Orona, however, noted the city’s banner policy is not clear when it comes to which organizations can use city poles for displays.
Public Works Director/City Engineer Rodger Olds said the policy does not allow the city to support use of public poles to promote for-profit businesses or political agendas.
Speaker Damian Kriteman noted the Pride application violated the city’s policy on multiple fronts.
“Pride Month was a political creation by a politician, therefore this application fails your own test in the opening sentence and should never have been included on the agenda,” he said.
Speaker David Silva said he didn’t appreciate being told his existence as a gay man was political, or that straight speakers were denying there is prejudice in Solvang.
“I have been called a fag in this community more times in the last two years than I can count, and it’s uncomfortable to be told that homophobia doesn’t exist in this area, that we’re just like everybody else, and not have it be told from people who have that lived experience, who know what it’s like to be scared to hold your hands, to be asked, ‘Are you splitting bills because you must be roommates,’" Silva told the council.
"Your Danish heritage is rooted in a country that has led the way in LGBTQ rights. That is Danish heritage: legalizing gay marriage faster than most of the world; making trans rights faster than most of the world. So if we’re going to say that we need to honor our Danish heritage, don’t pick and choose what Danish heritage you want to celebrate, because they’ve been leading the way and we’re asking you to keep up with them,” Silva said.
Kriteman then noted the applicant owns a for-profit business which sells Pride merchandise, which would also disqualify the application, and that the proposed alterations to the sidewalks would violate public transportation infrastructure law opening the city to civil liability.
Councilmember Claudia Orona and Pastor Chris Brown, however, took exception to the claim the city’s banner program did not directly support for-profit businesses.
“How many stores sell Danish stuff during Danish Days when we put banners up and have parades?” Brown asked.
Claudia Orona also noted many stores sell Christmas decor year-round while the city spends a month or more posting banners, holding parades and a month-long celebration of the Christian holiday.
“We can talk about Solvang being a welcoming place, but just last year a couple of young individuals took two Pride flags down and then filmed themselves burning them and saying that that was gay people’s future. Right here in Solvang. So we can’t say that Solvang is a welcoming place when our own citizens are making it feel dangerous to a portion of our society,” Brown said.
Laura Ishikawa spoke in favor of the application as a Japanese-American, who she said understands the history of exclusion.
Speakers Pete Thompson and Greg Ulrick opposed to the application while Trish Hecker, Cynthia Matthews, Silva, Jason Stone, and a 15-year-old bi student implored the council to support it.
“It’s interesting that you open arms to someone dressed as Santa Claus, the Grinch, or elves running around, and that’s ok because it’s a Christian thing … What I’m asking this community to do is stop the vitriol," Matthews said.
"You talked about marketing … How do we do that? You do that by accepting people. Gay people spend a lot of money. They will fill these hotels. They will buy up a lot of the stuff. They feed their families. They eat. They drink, sometimes excessively, but they’re part of this community. They pay taxes,” Matthews said.