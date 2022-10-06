 Skip to main content
Election 2022

Solvang council, mayoral candidates share visions for future, issues at hand

  • Updated

Four candidates are vying for two seats on Solvang City Council while one candidate runs unopposed for mayor in the Nov. 8 election. The ballot, which also includes a sales and use tax proposition, is the first since Solvang was divided into four districts.

Under the new structure, Solvang voters may cast a ballot for their preferred mayoral candidate who runs at-large, but each council seat will represent a specific district. Candidates must live in the district for which they are running, and only voters registered to addresses within each district may vote for the assigned candidates.

City Council member Mark Infanti threw his hat in the ring for mayor after Mayor Charlie Uhrig announced he would not run for re-election. No other candidate stepped forward to challenge Infanti.

